Jan 24, 2025
Pakistan Print 2025-01-24

Punjab Acid Control Bill submitted to Punjab PA Secretariat

Safdar Rasheed Published January 24, 2025 Updated January 24, 2025 08:10am

LAHORE: Chairperson Punjab Women Protection Authority, Hina Pervaiz Butt, has submitted the Punjab Acid Control Bill 2025 to the Punjab Assembly Secretariat.

This bill, prepared with the collaboration of the Initiative for Sustainable Development, is being hailed as a significant advancement for the protection of women. The bill has been referred to the Standing Committee on Home for review, which will present its report within two months.

Hina Butt stated that once approved, the bill will be immediately enforced across Punjab. The primary objective of the bill is to regulate the sale and purchase of acid to prevent acid attacks. This initiative has been taken due to the special interest of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to provide a safe and secure environment for women. This bill represents an important step toward achieving a “Safe Punjab.”

According to the bill, individuals involved in the sale and purchase of acid must obtain a license issued by the respective district’s Deputy Commissioner. The licence will be valid for two years and must be renewed upon expiration. Additionally, the bill prohibits the sale and purchase of acid to individuals under 18 years of age. Violations of the law can result in the cancellation of the license, along with heavy fines and penalties.

Hina Butt emphasized that the bill is a crucial step toward ensuring women’s safety and will play a significant role in eliminating the serious issue of acid attacks.

