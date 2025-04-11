AIRLINK 172.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.43%)
BOP 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
CNERGY 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.53%)
CPHL 103.71 Increased By ▲ 6.25 (6.41%)
FCCL 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.8%)
FFL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
FLYNG 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.24%)
HUBC 137.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-0.87%)
HUMNL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
KEL 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.32%)
KOSM 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.52%)
MLCF 61.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1%)
OGDC 214.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.35%)
PACE 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
PAEL 46.55 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (3.77%)
PIAHCLA 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
PIBTL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.02%)
POWER 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.04%)
PPL 171.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.22%)
PRL 36.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PTC 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.38%)
SEARL 98.35 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (3.19%)
SSGC 40.18 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.68%)
SYM 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
TELE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
TRG 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.05%)
WAVESAPP 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
BR100 12,425 Decreased By -66.4 (-0.53%)
BR30 37,569 Decreased By -125.2 (-0.33%)
KSE100 115,765 Decreased By -424.2 (-0.37%)
KSE30 35,535 Decreased By -215.3 (-0.6%)
Markets

PSX sheds nearly 500 points amid global market slump

BR Web Desk Published April 11, 2025 Updated April 11, 2025 10:25am

Negative sentiments returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), tracking a global market slump, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index shed nearly 500 points during the opening hours of trading on Friday.

At 9:50am, the benchmark index was hovering at 115,709.23, a decrease of 479.98 points or 0.41%.

Selling pressure was observed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, power generation and refineries. Index-heavy stocks including MARI, OGDC, PPL, POL, PSO, SNGPL, HUBCO, MEBL, NBP and MCB traded in the red.

Pakistan has expressed reservations over the broader consequences of controversial US tariff policies on global trade, particularly their adverse effects on developing economies.

At his weekly media briefing on Thursday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan stressed the consistent nature of global commerce and called for a swift and mutually beneficial resolution.

On Thursday, PSX closed higher, supported by gains in regional capital markets after US President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on tariffs.

Internationally, global stocks slumped and the dollar sank further on Friday, while a manic bond selloff took hold in a brutal end to the week of tit-for-tat worldwide tariffs that have fed fears of a deep recession and shaken investor confidence in U.S. assets.

The anxiety has sparked a rush into safe havens, sending the Swiss franc soaring to a decade high against the dollar, and gold to a new peak after a brief but massive relief rally following U.S. President Donald Trump’s move to temporarily lower tariffs on many countries.

The selloff in US Treasuries picked up pace during Asian hours, with the 10-year note yield rising to 4.475%, gaining over 40 basis points in the week, the biggest increase since 2001, LSEG data showed.

Analysts and investors across the globe have pointed to this week’s sharp sell-off in Treasuries and weakness in the dollar as evidence that confidence in the world’s biggest economy has been shaken.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei tumbled 4.5% on the day, while stocks in South Korea fell 1.7%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.5% lower.

US futures for S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell about 1% each after a sharp drop overnight.

Investors are grappling with worries over the escalating Sino-US trade war after Trump ratcheted up tariffs on Chinese imports, raising them effectively to 145%.

China has hit back, hiking its tariffs on the U.S. with each Trump increase, raising fears that Beijing may jack up duties above the current 84%.

This is an intra-day update

