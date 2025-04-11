AIRLINK 172.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.38%)
BOP 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CPHL 97.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.22%)
FCCL 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.16%)
FFL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.78%)
FLYNG 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.67%)
HUBC 137.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 12.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
KOSM 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.62%)
MLCF 62.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.4%)
OGDC 213.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.68%)
PACE 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
PAEL 45.75 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.98%)
PIAHCLA 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.4%)
POWER 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
PPL 172.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-0.79%)
PRL 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.33%)
PTC 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
SEARL 96.27 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.01%)
SSGC 40.29 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.96%)
SYM 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.86%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
TPLP 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.85%)
TRG 63.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.21%)
WAVESAPP 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,394 Decreased By -97.3 (-0.78%)
BR30 37,340 Decreased By -353.8 (-0.94%)
KSE100 115,619 Decreased By -570.2 (-0.49%)
KSE30 35,573 Decreased By -177.4 (-0.5%)
Apr 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices set to drop for a second week as US-China trade war to cut demand

Reuters Published 11 Apr, 2025 07:38am

Oil prices fell on Friday and were set to drop for a second week on concerns prolonged trade war between the United States and China, the world’s largest economies, will crush crude consumption as their dispute curtails economic growth.

Brent futures fell 31 cents, 0.5%, to $63.02 a barrel by 0153 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures lost 36 cents, or 0.6%, to $59.71. Both benchmarks settled over $2 lower on Thursday.

Brent is set to fall 4% this week, adding to an 11% drop in the prior week, while WTI is set to decline 3.8%, after also falling 11% in the previous week.

A prolonged trade dispute between the U.S. and China is likely to reduce global trade volumes and disrupt trade routes, and eventually weigh on global economic growth.

As the world’s two largest oil consumers, that will also impact crude consumption.

Oil prices have come “under pressure amid ongoing concerns about a global economic slowdown,” Daniel Hynes, senior commodity strategist at ANZ, said in a note on Friday.

He added the bank forecasts that if global economic growth falls below 3%, oil consumption will decline by 1%.

Oil falls 3pc as investors reassess Trump’s tariff flip

The trade war between the two economic superpowers has ratcheted up after U.S. President Donald Trump raised tariffs against China to 145% on Thursday, even after announcing a pause on heavy tariffs against dozens of trading partners on Wednesday.

China, in turn, has announced an additional import levy on U.S. goods, raising their tariffs to 84% on U.S. goods.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Thursday lowered its global economic growth forecasts and warned that tariffs could weigh heavily on oil prices, as it slashed its U.S. and global oil demand forecasts for this year and next.

Oil prices WTI Brent crude oil Russian oil WTI crude US WTI crude

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices set to drop for a second week as US-China trade war to cut demand

Energy sector reforms: Govt makes new commitments to IMF

Export boost: PM directs authorities to take experts on board

MS and HSD: PD voices reservations over Rs10 PL hike

$400m investment in reactive power compensation: 10-year transmission plan discussed with World Bank

UNDP identifies 5 bankable projects worth $1bn

Discos and KE: Nepra approves Rs1.71 tariff cut on PD’s motion

As per terms agreed with task force: CPPA-G, Attock Gen file tariff revision plea

World Bank team visits Tarbela 5th extension hydropower project

PTI submits resolution against canals project

PM lays wreath at Victory Monument of Minsk

Read more stories