AIRLINK 195.85 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.52%)
BOP 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
CNERGY 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.63%)
FCCL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (4.72%)
FFL 16.87 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.55%)
FLYNG 28.47 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.38%)
HUBC 133.25 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.14%)
HUMNL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.93%)
KOSM 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
MLCF 46.90 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (3.33%)
OGDC 214.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.33%)
PACE 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
PAEL 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.97%)
PIAHCLA 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.04%)
PIBTL 8.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.33%)
PPL 183.75 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (0.86%)
PRL 42.08 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.6%)
PTC 24.84 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.14%)
SEARL 104.98 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.39%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 40.12 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.72%)
SYM 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.69%)
TELE 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
TPLP 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
TRG 65.76 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.55%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.18%)
YOUW 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.79%)
BR100 12,045 Increased By 71.4 (0.6%)
BR30 36,493 Increased By 346.2 (0.96%)
KSE100 113,967 Increased By 523.8 (0.46%)
KSE30 35,813 Increased By 177.5 (0.5%)
Jan 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India’s Hindustan Unilever drops to 8-month low on margin concerns

Reuters Published 23 Jan, 2025 11:02am

Shares of Hindustan Unilever fell as much as 3.5% on Thursday to their lowest level since May after the Indian consumer goods maker forecast near-term margin pressure.

The stock was the top loser on the benchmark Nifty 50 index, which was up 0.23%.

The ‘Clinic Plus’ shampoo maker on Wednesday forecast near-term margins at the lower end of its previous forecast range of 23%-24% as costs of key commodities such as palm oil and tea continue to rise and urban demand hit a two-year low in November.

The company posted a marginal rise in its third-quarter profit and a 2% increase in revenue.

Hindustan Unilever appeared to be more cautious about the demand outlook than at the previous analyst meet, Jefferies analyst Vivek Maheshwari said, calling it “a worry”.

For the consumer goods industry, growth in urban pockets - which also accounts for two-thirds of the company’s revenue - has lagged that in rural areas over the past year and has been an area of concern for most firms.

The FMCG index was trading 0.2% lower on the day, with rival Nestle India, which is yet to report its quarterly results, falling about 1%.

Unilever launches safety programme for outdoor advertising workers

Meanwhile, Citi analyst Vismaya Agarwal said the modest rise in revenue was “completely pricing led”, referring to the higher commodity costs.

With inflation continuing to remain sticky and moderate price hikes in effect, consumers shifted to smaller product sizes, Hindustan Unilever said after reporting flat quarterly volumes.

Its shares, which are rated “buy”, on average, extended their 12-month loss to nearly 7% on Thursday.

unilever Hindustan Unilever

Comments

200 characters

India’s Hindustan Unilever drops to 8-month low on margin concerns

Buying returns to PSX, KSE-100 gains over 800 points

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Aleem urges Uzbek investors to set up showrooms

Saudi Arabia plans $600 billion in new US investment, trade over four years

VEON, Jazz CEOs meet Aurangzeb

Senate panel told: SBP simplifying merchant account setup

PPL boosts gas production at Shahdad X-1

OGDCL boosts oil production at Kunnar Oil Field in Sindh

Mari Energies refutes fire reports at Daharki plant

SBP unveils key changes to implement IFRS 9

Read more stories