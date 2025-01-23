Electric vehicles: 44pc discounted tariff welcomed

KARACHI: Malik Khuda Bakhsh, Convener of the Energy Standing Committee of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), founding Vice Chairman of the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA), and member of the central core committee of the United Business Group (UBG), has described the 44% discounted electricity tariff for electric vehicles announced by the Power Division as a historic package and an unparalleled achievement of the current government.

He stated that electric vehicle charging stations will now receive electricity at a reduced rate of 39.70 rupees per unit, a decrease of 31.30 rupees, which will result in up to three times savings on travel expenses compared to petrol and other fuels.

He further emphasized that this reduction in reliance on petrol and other fuels will help save substantial foreign exchange and contributes to reducing the emission of harmful gases, thus addressing air pollution. He mentioned that this package will result in foreign exchange savings in the import of petrol and diesel, as measures like electric vehicles to reduce pollution will be beneficial and lead to a significant reduction in environmental pollution.

He added that with the reduced electricity cost for charging stations, from the current 71 rupees per unit to 39.70 rupees per unit, there will be a notable decrease in costs. He extended his congratulations to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Minister for Energy, Owais Leghari, for their contributions to the energy sector.

He noted that it is a positive development that electricity prices are decreasing due to the government's efforts, and Pakistan will soon become the country with the cheapest electricity in the region, which will also reduce circular debt by 12 billion rupees. Moreover, it is encouraging that all industrial units will soon receive electricity from a single source.

Malik Khuda Bakhsh further stated that the current government is working to provide all necessary facilities to the industrial and business sectors, and Pakistan will soon emerge from its challenges to become economically stable.

