Action against beggar gangs in KSA initiated: Saudi citizens can now enter Pakistan visa-free: Naqvi

ISLAMABAD: In a move that could only be described as “taking out the trash,” Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Sunday that the government was ramping up its efforts to wipe out Pakistani beggar gangs operating in Saudi Arabia, as they are tarnishing the image of the country abroad.

In a meeting with Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Malki held at the Saudi Embassy, the minister said that new passport regulations would soon be rolled out to combat the growing issue of illegal immigration and curb the rise of begging rings abroad.

According to the minister, the crackdown on Pakistani beggars in Saudi Arabia – aimed at dismantling the organised networks that are tarnishing Pakistan’s image – has already begun.

He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to fighting transnational crime, with a particular focus on drug trafficking and human smuggling.

He also expressed Pakistan’s eagerness to work hand-in-hand with Saudi Arabia to tackle these growing challenges.

Naqvi also highlighted the strong, brotherly relations between Islamabad and Riyadh, noting that Saudi nationals enjoy the privilege of travelling to Pakistan visa-free – a gesture of goodwill that underscores the deep relationship between the two nations.

“Saudi nationals are free to travel to Pakistan any time they want and without any restriction,” he added.

The duo emphasised their shared dedication to enhancing bilateral cooperation in crucial areas such as security, economic development, and social welfare.

Naqvi also thanked Saudi Arabia for its continued support of Pakistan’s economic stability and social development, as well as its crucial role in the recent Pak-Gulf Cooperation Council Anti-Narcotics conference.

He extended special thanks to Saudi Arabia for its pivotal role in securing the safe release and return of five Pakistani family members who had been wrongfully implicated in a drug case.

“It was due to Saudi Arabia’s intervention that the innocent family was able to return home safely,” he added.

Ambassador Al-Malki reiterated Saudi Arabia’s strong commitment to Pakistan and expressed a desire to further strengthen cooperation across all sectors.

