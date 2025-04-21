Kamal stresses need to link research with policy execution

KARACHI: Federal Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal has said that while significant health research is being produced in Pakistan, the real challenge lies in translating that research into actionable policies and real-world improvements in healthcare.

Speaking at the 6th International Medical Research Conference (IMRC), organized by the Health Research Advisory Board (HealthRAB) at the Getz Pharma Auditorium in Karachi, Kamal emphasized the urgent need to link research with policy execution.

“As soon as I return to Islamabad, I will call for all research reports from HealthRAB and other institutions and ensure their implementation,” he said, adding that the health ministry must move from words to action. “Technology and mobile health solutions are the future of healthcare in Pakistan,” he added.

Minister for more investment in healthcare

He announced that the government was working to make every citizen’s CNIC their medical record number, a key step in digitizing health data nationwide.

In a candid remark, Kamal said that despite being a nuclear power, Pakistan still lags in basic health indicators like polio. “Afghanistan might eliminate polio before we do. We must end it together.”

HealthRAB Chairman Prof. Abdul Basit stressed the need for indigenous research based on local healthcare realities, commending the ministry’s initiative to link CNICs with medical records.

Digital health expert Dr. Zakiuddin Ahmed announced the launch of five national disease registries and called for meaningful, home grown research to guide future healthcare planning.

DRAP CEO Dr. Obaidullah voiced serious concerns about antimicrobial resistance, warning that drug-resistant tuberculosis had reached pandemic levels. He announced that DRAP would now allocate funding for health research from its Central Research Fund and invited researchers to submit practical, solution-focused proposals.

Dr. Khurram Hussein, Managing Director of Getz Pharma, reiterated the company’s commitment to supporting impactful health research. “We believe that science must translate into better patient care,” he said. He highlighted Getz Pharma’s role in fostering evidence-based practices and accessible treatments, especially for underserved communities.

The conference recognized leading contributions to health research. A Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Prof. Tipu Sultan, while the Hajra Biloo Gold Medal for National Health Research was awarded to Prof. Dr. Wasey Shakir, Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq of Khyber Medical University, and Dr. Muhammad Raza Shah of ICCBS. Dr. Raheela Ahmed received special recognition for her services.

Senior health journalist M. Waqar Bhatti was awarded a Special Health Journalism Award for promoting science-based health reporting.

HealthRAB General Manager Marium Habib presented an overview of the board’s ongoing projects and partnerships. “Research must go beyond publication — it must drive change and improve lives,” she said.

Prominent attendees included Dr. Muhammad Salman and Dr. Mumtaz Ali Khan from the National Institute of Health, Gen. Amer Imran, Prof. Dr. Abdul Bari Khan of Indus Hospital, Prof. Tipu Sultan, MD of Tabba Heart Institute Prof. Bashir Hanif, Prof. Saeed Hamid, Prof. Zainab Samad, and international expert Prof. Paul Barach.

HealthRAB Vice Chairman Prof. Iqbal Afridi called for greater focus on mental health research, citing rising psychological disorders and a lack of reliable data.

