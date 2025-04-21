AIRLINK 181.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-1.3%)
BOP 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 94.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.26%)
FCCL 46.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
FLYNG 28.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
HUBC 142.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.85%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.03%)
KOSM 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
MLCF 65.51 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.46%)
OGDC 212.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.56%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PAEL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.89%)
PIAHCLA 18.17 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (6.32%)
PIBTL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.73%)
POWER 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.57%)
PPL 170.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
PRL 34.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.72%)
PTC 22.86 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.1%)
SEARL 94.95 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.2%)
SSGC 42.47 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (4.02%)
SYM 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TELE 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
TPLP 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
TRG 65.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.65%)
WAVESAPP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.76%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,581 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.06%)
BR30 37,912 Increased By 32.4 (0.09%)
KSE100 117,713 Increased By 397.1 (0.34%)
KSE30 36,232 Increased By 115.9 (0.32%)
Apr 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-04-21

Country must bridge trade gap with African nations: Minister

Safdar Rasheed Published April 21, 2025 Updated April 21, 2025 09:06am

LAHORE: A reception was held at the Pakistan State Guest House in honour of ministers and business community representatives from African countries.

The event was jointly organized by Africa House Pakistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce, Chaudhary Shafay Hussain, participated as the chief guest.

The reception was attended by Chairman Africa House Muhammad Rehan Younus, Ambassador Hamid Asghar Khan, Uganda’s Minister of Agriculture Frederick, and business communities from African countries and Pakistan. A cake was also cut to mark the Pakistan-Africa Friendship.

Pakistan eyes East African market with new sea trade corridors

While addressing the event, Chaudhary Shafay Hussain said that the existing investment and trade gap between Pakistan and African countries must be bridged, and the time has come to enhance the trade volume. He stated that foreign investors are given special incentives in Punjab’s Special Economic Zones, and the Punjab welcomes investment from African countries.

He added that under the direction of the Chief Minister Punjab, a Garment City is being established to boost the textile sector. Besides local investors, Chinese and other foreign investors are setting up textile industries there. Pakistan and African nations can collaborate in the textile sector.

He also shared that a Pharmaceutical Valley is being developed on 130 acres in Quaid-e-Azam Business Park; Sheikhupura. There is great potential for investment in textiles, pharmaceuticals, surgical goods, sports goods, and other sector of Punjab.

Pakistan and Punjab are rich in mineral resources, and African countries possess expertise in the mining sector. Pakistan can benefit from this expertise, he noted.

Chaudhary Shafay Hussain said that Punjab’s conducive environment is attracting foreign investment. A Chinese mobile company has begun establishing a mobile phone manufacturing plant in Faisalabad’s Industrial Estate, which will begin production within two years. Foreign companies producing solar panels and lithium batteries also plan to set up factories in Punjab.

Uganda’s Minister of Agriculture, Frederick, shared insights on investment opportunities in Uganda.

Chairman of Africa House, Rehan Younus, remarked that Africa House serves as a gateway for Pakistani industry to the African market.

Ambassador Hamid Asghar Khan said that efforts are underway to increase trade volume between Pakistan and African countries.

Secretary TDAP Shehryar Khan, President of Chamber of Commerce and industries Abuzar Shad, and others also addressed the gathering.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Trade African countries business community Shafay Hussain

Comments

200 characters

Country must bridge trade gap with African nations: Minister

Calculating ROA: SNGPL challenges Ogra’s methodology in LHC

UAE deputy PM arrives on two-day visit

Water dispute and canals issue: Federal, Sindh govts agree to hold talks

Grid Transition Levy: APTMA urges PD to address inaccuracies

PM launches nationwide anti-polio drive: Robust measures taken to ensure safety of teams

Dar invites Muttaqi to visit Pakistan

Action against beggar gangs in KSA initiated: Saudi citizens can now enter Pakistan visa-free: Naqvi

Kamal stresses need to link research with policy execution

Prices of essential food items remain high

Read more stories