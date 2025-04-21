PM launches nationwide anti-polio drive: Robust measures taken to ensure safety of teams

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday formally inaugurated a week-long nationwide anti-polio campaign by administering oral polio vaccine drops to children in federal capital.

Speaking at the launch, Sharif urged parents across the country to support the vaccination teams working in the field and ensure their children are immunised.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to eradicating the poliovirus from the country through collective national efforts.

“Polio is a threat to our children’s health and future. With the cooperation of every citizen, we can eliminate it once and for all,” he added.

He went on to say that comprehensive security arrangements have been put in place to safeguard the health workers and volunteers participating in the campaign, who have previously faced challenges in certain areas.

He also stressed the need for raising public awareness about the benefits of vaccination, calling it a crucial factor in the country’s fight against the disease. He expressed his gratitude to international partners, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, for their continued technical and financial support in Pakistan’s polio eradication efforts.

Pakistan remains one of the two countries in the world, alongside Afghanistan, where polio is still classified as endemic.

