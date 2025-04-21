AIRLINK 181.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.33%)
Water dispute and canals issue: Federal, Sindh govts agree to hold talks

NNI Published April 21, 2025 Updated April 21, 2025 09:06am

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE/KARACHI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif have instructed their party personnel to get involved in discussions with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and address the rising water dispute and canals issue.

This instruction has been given over the rising tensions regarding water distribution and canal projects.

Meanwhile, the federal and Sindh governments have agreed to hold talks on the six canals project on the Indus River. The development came after the first formal contact between the two governments, as Adviser to the Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah telephoned Sindh’s Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon.

Bilawal threatens to withdraw support for govt over canals issue

During the call, Rana Sanaullah assured Memon that the federal government is ready to engage in negotiations with Sindh over the matter.

The Prime Minister’s Advisor on Political Affairs highlighted respect for the PPP control and leadership. He also stressed the significance of sorting the issue through discussion. “The Prime Minister and Nawaz Sharif have called for a resolution through talks,” he stated, urging against politicising the canal projects and water dispute.

Rana Sanaullah emphasised the necessity for responsible statements from those holding legitimate positions and encouraged resolving matters through dialogue.

He declared that the 1991 inter-provincial agreement and the 1992 IRSA Act confirm justice and stop any province from receiving water allocated to another. “There are constitutional procedures and laws in place to ensure this,” he stated regarding the water dispute.

In response, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon asked the PM Shehbaz Sharif to announce the withdrawal of the canal projects.

Sharjeel Memon mentioned that PPP is ready for discussions, citing Bilawal Bhutto’s statement at a Hyderabad rally, where he offered to discuss the 50-year water distribution policy.

Memon noted that the entire province of Sindh is protesting against the canal projects.

The 1991 Water Apportionment Accord is a significant agreement that controls the distribution of water from the Indus River across all provinces of Pakistan.

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has the accountability of applying this water accordingly and addressing any disputes that arise in connection with it.

Earlier, PPP leader Shazia Marri condemned the contentious canal project of the federal government, calling it an irresponsible decision when severe water crises had already impacted Sindh and Balochistan.

Shazia Marri reiterated the PPP’s strong disagreement with the initiative, reminding that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari delivered a severe warning to federal personnel regarding this controversial proposal.

Meanwhile, sit-in protests and shutter-down strikes were continued in different cities of the Sindh on the third day against the six controversial canals issue on Sunday.

A complete shutdown strike was held in Larkana city on the call of the Nationalist Party against the plan to build new canals on the Indus River.

All business centres, including Shahi Bazaar, Pakistan Chowk, and Resham Gali, closed due to the strike. Strikes in small and big cities, including Ratodero, Baqrani, Dokri, and Bada, continued.

Further, the shutter-down strike also held in Ghotki, Mirpur Mathelo, and other cities. Citizens demanded that canals’ decision should be withdrawn as soon as possible, and if canals’ decision is not withdrawn as soon as possible, a shutdown will be done across Sindh.

Moreover, the protest on the Babrloi bypass in Khairpur against six canals enters its third day, and the protest continued. Long queues of vehicles are formed due to the protest, and thousands of vehicles have been stranded due to the protest.

A large number of people participated in the protest. On the other hand, the Indus River Save Movement’s sit-in against a new canal project on M-9 Motorway in Hyderabad was called off after four and a half hours, and traffic on both sides was restored.

Workers of GDA, PTI, SUP, Qaumi Awami Tehreek, Functional League, and other parties participated in the sit-in. Moreover, the 3-day sit-in against the extraction of 6 controversial canals from the Indus River in Kashmore has ended.

The lawyers’ community has announced it will end the sit-in and set up a sit-in on the Shikarpur Indus Highway. After the lawyers’ announcement to end the sit-in, the road was opened for traffic.

The lawyers’ community’s sit-in against the canal from the Indus River was led by Sindh Bar Council member Advocate Abdul Ghani Bijarani. Due to the 3-day sit-in, traffic to and from Sindh, Punjab, and Balochistan was completely stopped.

