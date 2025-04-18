Jul-Mar textile group exports up 9.38pc to $13.613bn YoY

ISLAMABAD: The country’s textile group exports increased by 9.38 percent during July–March 2024–25 of the current fiscal year and remained at $13.613 billion as compared to $12.445 billion during the same period of last fiscal year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said.

The data of exports and imports released by PBS revealed that the country’s overall exports during July–March, 2024–2025totalled $24,719 million (provisional) against $22,926 million during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 7.82 percent.

The exports in March 2025 totalled $2,646 million (provisional) as compared to $2,490 million in February 2025 showing an increase of 6.27 percent over February 2025 and of 3.08 percent as compared to $2,567 million in March 2024.

H1 textile exports grow 10pc YoY

The data showed that textile group exports increased by 9.97 percent in March 2025 and remained at $14.299 billion, as compared to $14.132 billion in February 2025 and increased by 1.18percent on month-on-month (MoM).

Pakistani rice exports in July-March 2024-2025 registered negative5.91percent and stood at $2.757 billion when compared to $2.930 billion during the same period of the last fiscal year.

Main commodities of exports during March 2025 were knitwear (Rs108,096 million), readymade garments (Rs89,987 million), bed wear (Rs71,633 million), rice others (Rs55,270 million), cotton cloth (Rs40,898 million), towels (Rs25,039 million), Basmati rice (Rs21,567 million), made-up articles (excl towels and bedwear) (Rs18,161 million), petroleum products (excl top naphta) (Rs17,024 million) and fish and fish preparations (Rs16,614 million).

