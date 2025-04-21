UAE deputy PM arrives on two-day visit

ISLAMABAD: The United Arab Emirates Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al Nahyan arrived here on Sunday for a two-day official visit aimed at deepening economic and strategic cooperation between the two countries.

During his stay, Sheikh Abdullah is scheduled to hold talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, with discussions expected to cover trade, investment, energy collaboration, and regional security, according to Foreign Office.

He is also expected to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The visit reflects a shared desire to strengthen cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

UAE DPM Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed to arrive today

The UAE is one of Pakistan’s largest trading partners in the Gulf region. Officials say the visit will help explore new avenues for economic engagement and strategic coordination.

Pakistan and UAE have expanded economic cooperation in recent months. In February, the UAE and Pakistan signed several agreements during the visit of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, covering sectors including mining, banking, railways, and infrastructure.

In January last year, both countries concluded deals exceeding $3 billion focused on rail development, economic zones, and large-scale infrastructure projects.

The Foreign Office said the current visit would also include discussions on regional and global developments. The UAE deputy PM was received by Foreign Minister Dar upon his arrival at the airport.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025