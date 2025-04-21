KSE-100 Index gains over 1,300 points as buying persists

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) opened the first trading session of the week positive, with its benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining over 1,300 points during intra-day trading on Monday.

At 1:05pm, the KSE-100 was hovering at 118,627.19, a gain of 1,311.61 points or 1.12%.

On Friday, the PSX closed the last session of the week positive, with the KSE-100 gaining 414 points.

Internationally, Asian equities and US stock futures slid on Monday while the dollar slumped, as anxiety over tariffs and public criticism of the Federal Reserve by President Donald Trump hit sentiment, leading gold prices to a new high.

Trump launched a series of attacks against Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday, with his team evaluating whether they could fire Powell, a move that has great consequence for the central bank’s independence and for global markets.

Most markets were closed on Friday and some remain on holiday for Easter Monday. S&P 500 futures fell 0.64% and Nasdaq futures eased 0.53%. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei fell 1% while South Korea’s benchmark index was steady.

This is intra-day update