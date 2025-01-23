Trade convoy finally reaches Parachinar

ISLAMABAD: After facing multiple challenges, the trade convoy departing from Thall has finally reached Parachinar.

Officials from district administration disclosed on Wednesday that the convoy, consisting of 61 vehicles loaded with essential commodities including flour, sugar, cooking oil, fruits, vegetables, poultry, eggs, medicines, and other necessities, safely reached Parachinar.

A large crowd of locals rushed to the markets to purchase these goods, resulting in long queues.

However, the officials said, many residents remained without essential edibles due to the limited supplies in the markets and a high demand.

According to the local traders’ association, Parachinar requires supplies from at least 500 trucks to meet the city’s demands.

