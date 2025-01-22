Pakistan attaches special importance to bilateral ties with US: Mohsin Naqvi

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with US Congressmen in Washington, where he underscored that Pakistan attaches “special importance to bilateral relations with the United States (US)”, a statement from the Interior Minister read Wednesday.

Naqvi is on a visit to the US, where he also attended the inauguration ceremony of the 47th US President Donald Trump, as per the Interior Ministry.

The minister met with US Congressmen Thomas Richard Suozzi and Jack Bergman. Thomas Suozzi is a member of the Democratic Party, while Jack Bergman represents the Republican Party.

During the meeting, Naqvi and the US Congressmen discussed matters of mutual interest, including Pakistan-US relations and the situation in Afghanistan. Both sides agreed to promote bilateral relations between the two countries.

“Mohsin Naqvi invited US Congressmen to visit Pakistan. He underscored that Pakistan attaches special importance to bilateral relations with the United States and is desirous of enhancing cooperation with the United States in all sectors,” the statement read.

US Congressmen’s visit to Pakistan would help further strengthen bilateral relations, Naqvi said.

“Congressman Suozzi expressed the commitment to strengthen ties with Pakistan and stated that he will visit Pakistan soon.”

During the meeting, it was also decided to hold the Pakistan Caucus Conference in Washington DC on April 30. Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh was also present on the occasion, as per the ministry statement.

Earlier, Naqvi also attended a special dinner reception at the Lincoln Liberty Hall in Washington.