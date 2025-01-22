AIRLINK 197.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.27 (-1.62%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-22

Naqvi attends special reception at Lincoln Liberty Hall

NNI Published 22 Jan, 2025 06:06am

WASHINGTON: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi attended a special dinner reception at the Lincoln Liberty Hall in Washington during his visit to the United States.

He was warmly welcomed at the event, where he met with US senators, members of Congress, and prominent figures, a press release issued Tuesday said.

During the reception, Mohsin Naqvi interacted with Senator Tommy Tuberville, Member of Congress Ken Calvert, former British Prime Minister Liz Truss and Governor of Mississippi Phil Bryant. During the meetings, matters of mutual interest and bilateral relations were discussed. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi congratulated the US Senators and members of Congress on assumption of the office by President Donald Trump and expressed good wishes for the American people.

He stated “today is a historic day for America, as the American people love President Donald Trump.”

Mohsin Naqvi Lincoln Liberty Hall

