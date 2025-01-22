Ukraine’s Zelenskiy meets German opposition leader Merz

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday that he met with German opposition leader Friedrich Merz, just weeks before a federal election in Germany.

“We discussed ways to further advance a just peace for Ukraine, as well as global challenges and the situation on the front lines,” Zelenskiy posted on social media along with footage of the meeting.

Germany will hold elections on Feb. 23 and Merz is currently the leading candidate for the chancellery.