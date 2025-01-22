AIRLINK 196.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-0.74%)
BOP 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
CNERGY 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.61%)
FCCL 38.39 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (6.64%)
FFL 16.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.6%)
FLYNG 27.54 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (9.98%)
HUBC 132.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.51%)
HUMNL 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.41%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.46%)
KOSM 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.18%)
MLCF 45.75 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.71%)
OGDC 214.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.23 (-1.94%)
PACE 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PAEL 40.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.73%)
PIAHCLA 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
POWER 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
PPL 182.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.33 (-1.79%)
PRL 41.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.44%)
PTC 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
SEARL 102.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.77%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 39.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.42%)
SYM 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.88%)
TELE 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.8%)
TPLP 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
TRG 65.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-2.03%)
WAVESAPP 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.12%)
WTL 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.25%)
YOUW 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.5%)
BR100 11,984 Decreased By -125.8 (-1.04%)
BR30 36,215 Decreased By -382.7 (-1.05%)
KSE100 113,659 Decreased By -1383.5 (-1.2%)
KSE30 35,679 Decreased By -521 (-1.44%)
World

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy meets German opposition leader Merz

Reuters Published 22 Jan, 2025 02:22pm

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday that he met with German opposition leader Friedrich Merz, just weeks before a federal election in Germany.

“We discussed ways to further advance a just peace for Ukraine, as well as global challenges and the situation on the front lines,” Zelenskiy posted on social media along with footage of the meeting.

North Korean troops in Russia, US defence secretary says

Germany will hold elections on Feb. 23 and Merz is currently the leading candidate for the chancellery.

