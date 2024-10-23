AGL 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
AIRLINK 137.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.57%)
BOP 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.38%)
DCL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.52%)
DFML 45.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
DGKC 83.30 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (3.48%)
FCCL 30.27 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.44%)
FFBL 57.60 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.23%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HUBC 106.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.18%)
HUMNL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.78%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (8.84%)
KOSM 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.04%)
MLCF 38.93 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.5%)
NBP 67.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-2.35%)
OGDC 168.99 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.19%)
PAEL 25.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
PIBTL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-12.39%)
PPL 131.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.5%)
PRL 23.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
SEARL 64.75 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (5.32%)
TELE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.11%)
TOMCL 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TREET 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.45%)
TRG 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.8%)
UNITY 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.25%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
BR100 9,352 Increased By 128.2 (1.39%)
BR30 28,103 Increased By 337.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 87,195 Increased By 728 (0.84%)
KSE30 27,397 Increased By 234 (0.86%)
Oct 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

North Korean troops in Russia, US defence secretary says

Reuters Published 23 Oct, 2024 03:37pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

ROME: US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday there is evidence that North Korea troops are in Russia, and it remained to be seen what they would be doing there.

“There is evidence that there are DPRK troops in Russia,” Austin told reporters in Rome, using North Korea’s formal name - the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

North Korean leader Kim inspects missile bases, ballistic weapons

“What exactly they are doing? Left to be seen. These are things that we need to sort out,” Austin added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has cited intelligence about the preparation of two units with possibly up to 12,000 North Korean troops who would take part in the war alongside Russian forces.

Russia North Korea Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy Russia-Ukraine war US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin North Korean military North Korean troops DPRK troops

Comments

200 characters

North Korean troops in Russia, US defence secretary says

Pakistan to explore international capital markets in due course, says Aurangzeb

President Zardari appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as next CJP

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

OGDCL finds new gas reserves in Sindh

Bushra Bibi granted bail in state gifts case, says PTI

Power generation in Pakistan falls in September amid rising costs, shift to renewables

MCB Bank posts Rs18.1bn profit in 3Q2024, down 8% YoY

New record: gold price per tola increases Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Israel says killed Nasrallah’s apparent successor in Beirut strike

Antony Blinken urges Israel to use opportunity to end war in Gaza

Read more stories