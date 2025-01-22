AIRLINK 197.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
BOP 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
CNERGY 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.78%)
FCCL 36.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.94%)
FFL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
FLYNG 25.84 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.19%)
HUBC 135.23 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.9%)
HUMNL 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.06%)
KEL 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
KOSM 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
MLCF 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.6%)
OGDC 216.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.57%)
PACE 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PAEL 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.38%)
PIAHCLA 17.01 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.89%)
PIBTL 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
POWER 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
PPL 184.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.73%)
PRL 41.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PTC 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
SEARL 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.72%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.49%)
SYM 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.66%)
TELE 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.13%)
TPLP 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.09%)
TRG 66.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
WAVESAPP 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.68%)
WTL 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
YOUW 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,084 Decreased By -25.4 (-0.21%)
BR30 36,556 Decreased By -42.3 (-0.12%)
KSE100 114,706 Decreased By -336.5 (-0.29%)
KSE30 36,063 Decreased By -136.3 (-0.38%)
Jan 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from January 21, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 22 Jan, 2025 09:11am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Pakistan eyes strategic partnerships at World Economic Forum 2025

Read here for details.

  • No decision on formation of judicial commission yet: Irfan Siddiqui

Read here for details.

  • HUBCO Green launches its first EV Charging Station at Ocean Mall, Karachi

Read here for details.

  • Aurangzeb says Pakistan’s taxation, stabilisation measures offer lessons for other developing economies

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola increases Rs300 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Afghan national involved in terrorism killed, body handed to Kabul: ISPR

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Gas cost equalisation: SNGPL seeks support of Petroleum Div

KP demands Re1/unit hike: NHP: centre-provinces row reignites

LoS extension stays pending: Chinese firm agrees to delay Kohala project

Mari Energies to acquire 5% stake in Kohesultan Mining Company

Oil steady as investors watch Trump 2.0 policies

Curbs on non-filers a must to bring black money into documented regime

NA panel says concerned at some clauses of Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill

Rs1.2bn losses emerge: PECO board clears 5-year accounts backlog

Gwadar airport set to reshape economic landscape: PM

Read more stories