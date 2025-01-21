AIRLINK 197.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.27 (-1.62%)
No decision on formation of judicial commission yet: Irfan Siddiqui

BR Web Desk Published January 21, 2025 Updated January 21, 2025 10:11pm

Senator Irfan Siddiqui, spokesperson for the government negotiation committee, said on Tuesday that no decision was made regarding the formation of judicial commission on the events of May 9 and November 26.

He made these remarks while speaking to the media after the first round of the meeting convened to review PTI’s demands under the chairmanship of National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq at the Speaker’s Chamber.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Aleem Khan, Salik Hussain, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Rana Sanaullah, Dr Farooq Sattar, Ejaz ul Haq, and Khalid Magsi.

During the meeting, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar briefed the committee on each point of the opposition’s charter of demands.

Siddiqui also mentioned that all seven parties represented in the committee participated in a comprehensive discussion.

The Senator said that the legal committee had read PTI’s document but had not yet formed an opinion. He said that the committee would continue the deliberation in another session on Wednesday.

Siddiqui assured that after seven working days, the fourth round of negotiations would take place, as planned.

PTI’s position

It is worth noting that PTI had warned that if a judicial commission was not formed within seven days to investigate the events of May 9 and November 26, they would not proceed with the next round of negotiations.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail on Monday, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar reiterated the party’s stance. “PTI is willing to continue talks with the government, but forming a judicial commission is a key condition. He added that without progress on this, there is no point in further talks,” he said.

He said, “Successful negotiations mean successful Pakistan” and called for patience and mutual understanding in the process.

PTI Imran Khan Barrister Gohar Ali Khan PTI government talks PTI govt dialogue Senator Irfaq Siddiqui

