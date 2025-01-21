AIRLINK 197.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-1.63%)
Pakistan eyes strategic partnerships at World Economic Forum 2025

BR Web Desk Published January 21, 2025 Updated January 21, 2025 01:06pm

Advisor to Finance Minister Khurram Schehzad on Tuesday said that Pakistan seeks to secure strategic partnerships with international players at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2025 Annual Meeting, currently underway in Davos, Switzerland.

Taking to social media platform X, Schehzad emphasized that WEF 2025 provides Pakistan with “a unique opportunity to engage with global leaders, organizations, and the private sector”.

Sharing Pakistan’s strategy at the annual moot, the advisor to the finance minister said the government seeks to strengthen collaborations and secure bilateral and multilateral agreements in sustainable investment, climate resilience, infrastructure, technology and renewable energy for sustainable economic growth.

Schehzad shared that Pakistan’s finance and economic delegation, led by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, seeks to position Pakistan as a resilient, high-potential innovative economy at the WEF.

It also intends to “gain support for forward-thinking policy frameworks to tackle global challenges, with a focus on technological advancement, inclusivity and sustainability.”

Among the key priorities at the WEF are “securing strategic partnerships, promoting sustainable investments, advancing climate resilience, and positioning Pakistan as a hub for regional economic integration,” said Schehzad.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb departed for Davos, Switzerland on Monday to attend the WEF 2025 Annual Meeting, which will be held from January 20 to 24.

In his message on social media platform X, Schehzad conveyed that the government intends to deliver a message to international investors and policymakers that “Pakistan is open for business, driven by resilience, innovation, stability and reforms that ensure a competitive, investor-friendly environment”.

“WEF 2025 at Davos is Pakistan’s platform to assert its role as a key player in global economic discussions, showcasing progress and advocating for collaborative solutions to lead in resilience and sustainable development,” Schehzad concluded.

The 55th Annual Meeting of the WEF is being held under the theme “Collaborating to Stay Ahead of the Era of Smart Technologies”.

Several heads of state and government, private sector and civil society leaders will attend the annual moot. More than 1,000 high-level representatives from the private sector, youth leaders, civil society and academic institutions will also participate in the forum.

