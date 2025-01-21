Afghan national involved in terrorism killed, body handed to Kabul: ISPR

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has said that an Afghan national, involved in terrorism inside Pakistan, was killed in Sambaza area of Zhob district, Balochistan on January 11.

In a statement issued today, the military’s media wing identified the national as Muhammad Khan Ahmedkhel, from Village Bilorai, District Wazekhwa, Paktika province of Afghanistan.

The press release said that the body was handed over to Afghan officials on January 20 after necessary procedural formalities.

“Such incidents are irrefutable evidence of involvement of Afghan Nationals in terrorist activities in Pakistan,” the ISPR said.

“Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfill its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.”

Zhob is a district in the northwestern part of Balochistan province of Pakistan.

Islamabad has consistently been asking interim Afghan government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border.

Last year, in a press conference, DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry criticised the Afghan interim government for its failure to curb terrorist activities originating from its soil.

“Pakistan has pointed out repeatedly that banned organizations continue to operate freely in Afghanistan, posing a threat to regional peace,” he stated during a year-end press conference that covered Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts, political unrest, and welfare initiatives.

In 2024, the Pakistan Army carried out 59,775 intelligence-based operations, eliminating 925 terrorists, including 73 high-value targets, with the largest number of neutralized terrorists in five years.