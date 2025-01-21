HUBCO Green launches its first EV Charging Station at Ocean Mall, Karachi

HUBCO Green (Private) Limited (HGL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hub Power Holdings Limited (HPHL), inaugurated its first EV Charging Station at Ocean Mall, Karachi on Tuesday, 21st January 2025.

The company plans to establish advanced and reliable EV charging infrastructure across the country, including motorways, highways, major cities and destination charging avenues including upscale malls and commercial areas. The aim of the plan is to become Pakistan’s largest EV Charging Network.

This initiative is in continuation of the overall growth trajectory being paved for the NEV segment in Pakistan.

The automotive landscape is rapidly evolving with the introduction of New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) and Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)) globally. While the NEV market in Pakistan is in its nascent stages, there is a trajectory towards growth and expansion as part of the country’s draft National Electric Vehicle Policy (NEVP). This policy aims to have electric vehicles constitute 30% of new sales for passenger vehicles and heavy-duty trucks by 2030 and 90% by 2040.

The move will also address range anxiety and promote the widespread adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) as HUBCO Green says it is committed to reducing the nation’s carbon footprint, fossil fuel reliance and import bill.

At the inauguration ceremony, CEO HUBCO Green, Kamran Kamal stated, “This milestone is just the beginning of our vision of becoming Pakistan’s largest EV Charging Network. Through HUBCO Green, we aim to transform the mobility landscape of Pakistan, creating an enabling ecosystem that is not only environmentally friendly but also economically sustainable. HUBCO Green will continue to focus on expanding its footprint, leveraging advanced technology and fostering collaborations to drive the adoption of EVs across the country.”

Vice President Projects HUBCO, Masood Zafar asserted, “As a company committed to being a catalyst for positive change, we recognize that innovation is not just about welcoming the latest technologies but about creating solutions that leave a lasting impact. This is not just a step forward for HUBCO Green but a leap toward a more sustainable future for Pakistan and to make electric vehicles a more practical and accessible choice for all.”