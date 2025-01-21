AIRLINK 197.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.27 (-1.62%)
Markets

Gold price per tola increases Rs300 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 21 Jan, 2025 05:32pm

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Tuesday in line with their rise in international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola gained Rs300, clocking in at Rs283,200.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs242,798 after it registered an increase of Rs257, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold price per tola increased Rs500 to settle at Rs282,900.

The international rate of gold increased on Tuesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,711 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $3 during the day.

Meanwhile, the silver price remained stable at Rs3,372 per tola.

