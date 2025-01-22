AIRLINK 197.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.27 (-1.62%)
BOP 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
CNERGY 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.81%)
FCCL 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.81%)
FFL 16.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.4%)
FLYNG 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.43%)
HUBC 134.03 Decreased By ▼ -4.16 (-3.01%)
HUMNL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
KEL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.65%)
KOSM 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.2%)
MLCF 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.87%)
OGDC 218.23 Decreased By ▼ -4.31 (-1.94%)
PACE 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.7%)
PAEL 41.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-3.99%)
PIAHCLA 16.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1%)
PIBTL 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
POWER 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.19%)
PPL 185.93 Decreased By ▼ -2.83 (-1.5%)
PRL 41.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-4.62%)
PTC 24.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.29%)
SEARL 104.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.77 (-5.23%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.94%)
SSGC 40.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.06%)
SYM 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.8%)
TELE 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.3%)
TPLP 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-6.14%)
TRG 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.29%)
WAVESAPP 11.30 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.03%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.81%)
YOUW 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
BR100 12,109 Decreased By -110.5 (-0.9%)
BR30 36,598 Decreased By -719.6 (-1.93%)
KSE100 115,042 Decreased By -802.6 (-0.69%)
KSE30 36,200 Decreased By -276.6 (-0.76%)
Jan 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-22

Customs dept fails to establish use of oil tanker in diesel smuggling

Hamid Waleed Published January 22, 2025 Updated January 22, 2025 07:44am

LAHORE: the Customs department has failed to establish use of an oil tanker in smuggling of diesel, as the relevant appellate forum has confirmed release of the vehicle while dismissing the reference, said sources.

According to details, the department had confiscated an oil tanker involved in smuggling of fuel, and nobody was in it when the department had taken it into custody. Allegation was that oil tanker was used for smuggling of High Spirit Diesel (HSD) without proper documentation. Department filed Reference application as the Customs Appellate Tribunal while setting aside Order-in-Original, ordered release of the vehicle-in-question against the payment of 20%.

The department took the plea that oil tanker was very much part and parcel of the illegality and violation made by the respondent. Official record revealed that when the oil tanker was taken into custody there was nobody in it, thereafter it was taken the concerned Customs House. When a show-cause notice was issued, in response the owner of the oil tanker appeared and submitted before the Customs authorities that he had nothing to do with the HSD and stated that his oil tanker was plying on hire basis.

Despite the fact that the subject-vehicle was found abandoned but it was also confirmed that it was registered with Motor Vehicle Authority. However, the appellate forum noted that the Authorities failed to acquire details and to issue show-cause notice to the owner. Though ownership documents were furnished, however, no effort was made by the authorities to verify the same from the Excise Department.

Also, prior to the incident, the department was not in possession of any material or evidence against the owner of the oil tanker to be involved in any objectionable activity.

It added that the authorities made no effort to create a link between the HSD and the oil tanker, which established that the confiscation of HSD and the oil tanker were two different aspects requiring different treatments.

Therefore, the relevant appellate forum maintained that confiscation of the oil tanker was unwarranted and could not be approved.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FBR oil tanker HSD Customs department Customs Appellate Tribunal diesel smuggling

Comments

200 characters

Customs dept fails to establish use of oil tanker in diesel smuggling

Gas cost equalisation: SNGPL seeks support of Petroleum Div

KP demands Re1/unit hike: NHP: centre-provinces row reignites

LoS extension stays pending: Chinese firm agrees to delay Kohala project

Curbs on non-filers a must to bring black money into documented regime

NA panels says concerned at some clauses of Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill

Rs1.2bn losses emerge: PECO board clears 5-year accounts backlog

Gwadar airport set to reshape economic landscape: PM

Winding up of PTB: Aurangzeb urged to revisit decision

Punjab CM launches ‘largest’ business finance scheme

Senate body told: Pakistan not executing death penalty due to GSP Plus conditions

Read more stories