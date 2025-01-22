Advanced technologies: Punjab govt for more collaboration with China

LAHORE: The Punjab Secretary of Agriculture, Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, has called for strengthened collaboration between Punjab and China to introduce advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, robotics, and electric tractors to enhance the province’s agricultural sector.

Speaking during a meeting with a five-member delegation from the Chinese tractor manufacturing company AI-Force, led by CEO Han Wei, Sahoo emphasized that with China’s support and technology transfer, Punjab’s agriculture sector could experience significant growth. The delegation visited the Agriculture House in Lahore on Tuesday to discuss potential cooperation.

Han Wei, CEO of AI-Force, assured full cooperation in transferring agricultural technologies to Punjab. He stated that his company would assist in establishing digital plantations, digital laboratories, satellite-based monitoring and control systems, and advancing modern agricultural research. He also emphasized that AI-Force’s electric tractors are efficient, cost-effective, and of high quality, offering significant potential for mutual collaboration between the two countries in promoting smart agriculture and modern vegetable farming.

On this occasion, he highlighted the longstanding friendship between Pakistan and China, noting China’s leadership in agricultural innovation and technology. He also shared details about the “Transforming Punjab Agriculture Programme” a Rs400 billion initiative launched under the guidance of the Chief Minister of Punjab to modernize the agricultural sector. As part of this programme, the Chief Minister Punjab Kisan Card offers interest-free loans amounting to Rs150 billion for farmers.

In addition, the Chief Minister Punjab Green Tractor Programme has allocated Rs30 billion in its first phase to subsidise Rs1 million per tractor to 9,500 farmers—marking the largest subsidy for mechanized farming in the country’s history. Furthermore, the Chief Minister of the Punjab Agricultural Tube Wells Solarization Programme is converting 8,000 electric and diesel tube wells across the province to solar power for Rs9 billion, helping to reduce production costs for farmers. Several other initiatives are underway, including developing four model agriculture malls to provide international-standard facilities to farmers.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary of Agriculture Agha Nabeel Akhtar, Project Director of the PESP Department of Agriculture Punjab Dr Anjum Ali, CEO of Punjab Board of Investment and Trade Jalal Hassan, Director General of Agricultural Information Punjab Naveed Asmat Kahloon, and other senior officials.

