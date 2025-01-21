PM orders NHA to repair road fencing

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the National Highways Authority (NHA) to ensure that all damaged protective fences on motorways are repaired within a month and to take strong action against those stealing or damaging the fence.

The prime minister chaired separate review meetings on issues pertaining to the NHA and safety measures on the national highways and motorways. Sharif on the occasion emphasised that the national highways and motorways were the backbone of national development and economy.

He said that providing the best travel facilities across the country was one of the top priorities of the government.

He directed to form a steering committee to review the work related to construction of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway, construction of remaining parts of Ratodero-Gwadar Motorway and Hyderabad-Karachi Motorway, Karachi-Quetta-Chaman National Highway, and reconstruction of some parts of Karakoram Highway.

He also directed that the development work should be done on these important national projects on a speedy and priority basis.

The meeting was briefed regarding the ongoing development works on national highways and motorways.

The meeting was told that in the first phase of Lahore-Sahiwal-Bahawalnagar Motorway was in progress and the land was being acquired from Lahore Ring Road to Raiwind-Kasur Road. However, many districts of South East Punjab would be able to benefit from this motorway, the forum was briefed. In another meeting related to safety arrangements on national motorways and highways, the prime minister directed to complete the repair work of all safety fences on the highways within a month.

Sharif also directed to improve policing and patrolling on national highways and motorways.

The meeting was briefed on measures to prevent theft of protective fence installed on motorways. It was informed that there were 4,027 kilometres of protective fence installed on the motorways across the country, out of which, 859 kilometres of protective fence were either stolen or damaged, due to which 36 accidents were reported and 178 first information reports (FIRs) were registered in the last four years in this regard.

The meeting was informed that legislation was being made regarding the declaration of motorways as a strategic asset, after which strict action would be taken against those who damage the motorways as per the law.

