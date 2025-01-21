AIRLINK 201.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.57%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.19%)
CNERGY 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
FCCL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.52%)
FFL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
FLYNG 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.26%)
HUBC 138.19 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.57%)
HUMNL 14.07 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.81%)
KEL 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
KOSM 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
MLCF 46.31 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.51%)
OGDC 222.54 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.28%)
PACE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
PAEL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.4%)
PIAHCLA 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
POWER 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
PPL 188.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-0.97%)
PRL 43.27 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.53%)
PTC 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.24%)
SEARL 110.42 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (3.77%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
SSGC 42.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.63%)
SYM 18.57 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.42%)
TELE 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.35%)
TRG 68.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
WAVESAPP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
WTL 1.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
BR100 12,220 Increased By 82.9 (0.68%)
BR30 37,317 Increased By 171.8 (0.46%)
KSE100 115,845 Increased By 572.7 (0.5%)
KSE30 36,476 Increased By 164.8 (0.45%)
Jan 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-21

PM orders NHA to repair road fencing

Recorder Report Published 21 Jan, 2025 06:12am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the National Highways Authority (NHA) to ensure that all damaged protective fences on motorways are repaired within a month and to take strong action against those stealing or damaging the fence.

The prime minister chaired separate review meetings on issues pertaining to the NHA and safety measures on the national highways and motorways. Sharif on the occasion emphasised that the national highways and motorways were the backbone of national development and economy.

He said that providing the best travel facilities across the country was one of the top priorities of the government.

NA body concerned at delay in implementation of NHA’s projects

He directed to form a steering committee to review the work related to construction of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway, construction of remaining parts of Ratodero-Gwadar Motorway and Hyderabad-Karachi Motorway, Karachi-Quetta-Chaman National Highway, and reconstruction of some parts of Karakoram Highway.

He also directed that the development work should be done on these important national projects on a speedy and priority basis.

The meeting was briefed regarding the ongoing development works on national highways and motorways.

The meeting was told that in the first phase of Lahore-Sahiwal-Bahawalnagar Motorway was in progress and the land was being acquired from Lahore Ring Road to Raiwind-Kasur Road. However, many districts of South East Punjab would be able to benefit from this motorway, the forum was briefed. In another meeting related to safety arrangements on national motorways and highways, the prime minister directed to complete the repair work of all safety fences on the highways within a month.

Sharif also directed to improve policing and patrolling on national highways and motorways.

The meeting was briefed on measures to prevent theft of protective fence installed on motorways. It was informed that there were 4,027 kilometres of protective fence installed on the motorways across the country, out of which, 859 kilometres of protective fence were either stolen or damaged, due to which 36 accidents were reported and 178 first information reports (FIRs) were registered in the last four years in this regard.

The meeting was informed that legislation was being made regarding the declaration of motorways as a strategic asset, after which strict action would be taken against those who damage the motorways as per the law.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

NHA motorways construction of roads PM Shehbaz Sharif national highways Highways construction road fences

Comments

200 characters

PM orders NHA to repair road fencing

PER 2023-24: Transmission cos told to implement Nepra’s advice

Total debt stands at Rs71.3trn, Aurangzeb tells NA

H1 textile group exports up 9.67pc to $9.08bn YoY

APTMA urges FBR to help rescue textile industry

BD keen to import sugar on G2G basis

ASPL: CCP approves 95.59pc share acquisition by Optimus

Aurangzeb leaves for Davos to attend WEF moot

Kurram: LEAs take control before ‘clearance operation’

Govt rejects PTI’s judicial commissions demand

Issue of gas shortage echoes in Senate

Read more stories