NA body concerned at delay in implementation of NHA’s projects

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Communications observed with concerns that National Highways Authority’s (NHA) projects were not implemented on time, which resulted in cost escalations.

The committee met under the chairmanship of Mir Shabbir Ali Bijarani, which recommended that a smaller number of schemes should be prioritised to mitigate the risks of financial losses, cost overruns, and delays, particularly, those caused by non-payment to the contractors.

The committee reviewed NHA/Communications Ministry’s responses to previous recommendations, focusing on key infrastructure projects aimed at improving national connectivity and road safety.

NHA hikes toll taxes to achieve Rs102bn revenue target

Key topics included the Khairpur-Larkana Bridge, congestion on the Hyderabad-Karachi Road, and the need for pedestrian bridges at Kathore and Maymar Mor.

The committee also discussed the progress of critical bypasses, including Loralai and Zhob, as well as roads such as the Nokundi-Maskheal Road, Chitral-Chakdara Road, and the Pindi Gap to Khushalgarh Package 1.

Additional discussions covered the Lawari Tunnel N-45 North Pole approach road, roads connecting Chitral to Shandrul and Kalkat, and the M-1 Indus River Service Area.

The committee emphasised the importance of completing these projects on time to enhance connectivity, alleviate traffic congestion, and improve public safety.

In accordance with the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007, the Ministry was asked to submit its budgetary proposal for the PSDP of the upcoming financial year 2025-26 to the Committee by January 31, 2025, for review and proposed amendments.

The Standing Committee recommended that the Ministry prioritized a smaller number of schemes to mitigate the risks of financial losses, cost overruns, and delays, particularly those caused by non-payment to the contractors. It was also suggested that, in the next meeting, the ministry to present a proposal for the ongoing schemes, ranking them in order of priority.

The committee emphasised the need to streamline the process and proposed legislation to shorten the duration of projects, as pursuing too many simultaneously has been found to impede the timely completion of any one scheme.

The committee also recommended not to initiate tenders for new schemes unless the necessary funds are secured. This precaution is intended to prevent the commencement of projects that could face financial setbacks or delays due to a lack of the availability of resources, ensuring that only feasible and fully funded projects are taken up for the execution.

Furthermore, the committee emphasised the need for strict enforcement of regulations against overloaded vehicles on motorways, urging that such vehicles be blacklisted for repeated violations to prevent further damage to road infrastructure.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025