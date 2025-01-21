AIRLINK 201.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.57%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-21

Gandapur is black stain on honour of Pashtuns: Azma

Recorder Report Published 21 Jan, 2025 07:20am

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that Ali Amin Gandapur is a black stain on the honour of Pashtuns.

Like his ill-mannered leader, she said he (Gandapur) continues to spew nonsense. She said, "A wild animal always remains wild."

Responding to Ali Amin Gandapur's recent statement, Azma Bokhari said that as a provincial chief executive, he should learn to speak in a civilized manner. She added, "Perhaps the women in his family attend events without makeup or jewellery."

The minister further remarked, "I feel sorry for the women in Gandapur’s family, who have to endure an unbridled and shameless person like him." She criticized the double standards, saying, "We are lectured about how Pashtuns are an honourable nation who respect their women, but Ali Amin is a disgrace and an embarrassment even to Pashtun women."

Azma Bokhari also warned, "Those who cannot compete with Maryam Nawaz in terms of performance should refrain from mentioning her name with their filthy tongues. If anyone dares to use derogatory words against Maryam Nawaz in the future, we will not hesitate to take strong action."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

