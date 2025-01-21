Furniture Design Expo 2025 begins at LCWU

LAHORE: Furniture Design Expo 2025 kicks off here at Lahore College for Women University (LCWU). The three-day exhibition was inaugurated by the chief guest Mrs Falahat Imran, President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Lahore.

The exhibition was organized by the Visual Arts Department, Khadija tul Kubra Incubation Center K-BIC and representatives of HESSA-USAID.

Vice Chancellor Lahore College for Women University Professor Dr Uzma Qureshi told the chief guest that the Business Incubation Center is focusing on capacity building and entrepreneurship of female students in collaboration with various departments. The academia-industry linkage is of utmost importance for educational institutions as well as for industry.

Head of Visual Department Lahore Professor Dr Masooma Abbas said that the aim of the exhibition is to bring out the talents of female students. The students have presented furniture designs according to the requirements of the modern era, which can provide useful guidance and ideas to the furniture industry. The furniture presented in the exhibition will help graduates to start a business.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025