Business & Finance Print 2025-01-21

Pakistan emerges as premier mining destination at FMF 2025

Published 21 Jan, 2025

RIYADH: At the Future Minerals Forum (FMF) in Riyadh, Pakistan made a significant impact, showcasing its vast untapped mineral wealth and positioning itself as a global mining powerhouse.

The delegation’s session opened with the screening of “Beneath the Surface: Pakistan’s Mining Renaissance”, a compelling film that highlighted the country’s abundant reserves of gemstones, non-metallic minerals, industrial minerals, metals, and rare-earth elements.

The session continued with a high-profile panel discussion titled “Pakistan: The Mineral Marvel – Unlocking the Future of Mining”, moderated by Imran Abbasy, Managing Director of Pakistan Petroleum Limited.

The esteemed panel featured Dr Musadik Malik, Minister of Petroleum and Water Resources; Timothy Cribb, Project Director at Barrick, Reko Diq; and Mr. Asad Ahmed, Managing Director of Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation. Dr Malik underscored the government’s strategic focus on transforming the mining sector through comprehensive policy reforms, enhanced institutional capacity, and alignment with global shifts toward green energy.

With over 10,000 delegates visiting the Pakistan Pavilion at FMF 2025, the country’s mining potential was on full display. Government representatives, state-owned enterprises, and private sector stakeholders engaged with investors and experts, showcasing diverse opportunities in mineral exploration and production.

A major milestone was achieved with the signing of four Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between Wah Nobel Group and Saudi Gold Refinery. The agreements, witnessed by Dr Musadik Malik, will enable Wah Nobel to provide cutting-edge drilling and blasting services to enhance mining operations in Saudi Arabia. The ceremony was attended by Ibrahim, Chairman of Saudi Gold Refinery, and Brigadier Shiraz Ullah Choudhry, CEO of Wah Nobel.

In addition, Dr Malik conducted three key meetings at the Pakistan Pavilion, where he engaged US-based company delegates, utilizing a captivating 3D mineral map of Pakistan to highlight the country’s rich mining potential.

During the closing ceremony, H.E. Bandar Ibrahim Alkhorayef presented a token of appreciation to the delegation, particularly praising the visually stunning and informative design of the pavilion, which effectively showcased Pakistan’s mining industry.

Pakistan’s participation, featuring a strategically located pavilion, attracted significant attention from stakeholders, fostering valuable collaborations and enhancing the country’s profile as a leading mining destination.

