Palestine: Imperialist wars are not fought to be over

Of all the games, cricket like the western civilization, has the potential of becoming the most unpredictable and uncertain game. The maxim famous for its uncertainty is that, “no match is won or lost until the last ball is bowled or the last run is scored”. “War and lechery,” Shakespeare says, adding: “confound all”. So is the peace: lecherous, vulgar and deceitful if imposed upon by the imperialist powers. But the peace in Gaza, when it is won, will be won by the oppressed with their blood, tears and sheer struggle.

For too many, Gaza’s peace is bewildering. It appears to have fallen from the heaven with no possibility in sight. Biden’s malicious commitment of trying his best to stop the genocide was pure verbosity, an un-masqueraded lie. History is witness that a single phone call from the US president has proved enough for any Israeli premier, no matter how stubborn or genocidal he is, to backtrack from the Palestinians’ massacre. In 15 months Netanyahu never received any such call before Trump stepped in.

This also settled the question of tail wagging the dog or vice versa for good. Tail is merely a part of a dog. If amputated it scarcely brings any harm to the dog but the destiny of the amputated tail is to become necrotic and to go where it belongs, to the dustbin of history. It is interesting to note that the power of AIPAC, the Israeli lobby has suddenly disappeared. It will certainly strike back but for now it looks irrelevant if not redundant.

Many critics are questioning about the fate of imminent ceasefire. Will it hold? Will Netanyahu and his right-wing rabid coalition follow the dictates of their master sitting in the White House? Will Netanyahu settle for anything less than total control over the territory from the river to the sea?

“The answer my friend” Bob Dylan sang “is floating in the wind”. One visit by Trump’s envoy forced Netanyahu to succumb to his demands on the evening of shabbath. To procrastinate the meeting the atheist premier tried to persuade the envoy to postpone the meeting for the sacredness of the day when Jews were not meant to indulge in worldly affairs. The request was dismissed. This proves the vulnerability of any Israeli premier who is at the mercy of his master even when he is committing the biggest Holocaust of 21st century. If Trump and his administration would like him to follow the ceasefire pact, the puppet premier will follow it religiously.

No one knows what happened on that eventful evening when Trump’s envoy met the paper tiger. There is no love lost between Trump and the Palestinians. Before assuming presidency he yelled at them, threatening them of dire consequences if they failed to release the Israeli hostages. He was the one who conceived the idea of the Abraham Accord in his previous term and was eager to see the Saudis joining hands on a later suitable date. He gave the Golan Heights to Israel and declared Jerusalem the capital of Israel. He ordered to throw the “mothers of bombs” in Afghanistan and tore the Iranian nuclear deal done by Obama into shreds. As far as the Palestinians are concerned, nothing good is expected of him. If Judo-Zionism ran in Blinken’s blood, Trump’s son-in –law is a Judo-Zionist developer keeping his eyes fixed on Gaza’s shores.

Yet it is the dialectics which will play its role. It’s not 2020 when he was ousted from the White House but it is 2024, his last term in office as president hence making him less vulnerable to the influences of Jewish organization and tail wagging media. It’s also not the US of 2020 that can be ruled through coercion without consent. The university students have come out in thousands to protest against the genocide committed by the Zionist regime and a large number of them were Jews. Trump also received the mandate of the Muslim dominated areas for the first time who met him to show their support in reaction to Biden’s arranged genocide of the Palestinians.

It doesn’t mean that he is amenable to support the right of self-determination of the Palestinians; on the contrary, he and his cabinet members are steadfast enemies of the Palestinians. Receiving a contribution of $ 100 million from Edelson’s widow for the Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank is one of the proofs. But unlike Biden, a sworn Zionist, Trump is man of money. His slogan of ‘America first’ is a proto-fascist one but his eyes are focused on collecting money instead of wasting it on unnecessary wars such as the one going on in Ukraine and probably the other in the Middle East where the US has to spend billions of $ without reaping any financial gains from the conflict. With each passing day Israel is becoming an international pariah, a liability. It demands without grace and receives without thanks without offering any material benefits to the Americans.

If the previous term of Trump is taken into account he was strongly anti-NATO and openly spoke against the big capitalists— while supporting them simultaneously— and humiliated the media that overtly opposed him in the previous elections. His joining hands with Elion Musk the czar of alternate media highlights his priorities though the latter has his own devious reasons. The deteriorating economic conditions in the US are forcing Trump to squeeze more money out of his European partners, already plundered by Biden by selling them highly expansive gas after blowing the Nord 2 pipeline flowing from Russia, leading to massive price hike in every sector and forcing the foreign capital to move out of Germany. For providing protection to the European countries Trump is asking them to pay 5% of their GDP to NATO or, in other words, to the US. He knows that US economy is in shambles and as Marx says “The Crackle of geese will not save the Capitol?”

Hence Trump’s support to the Zionist entity, declared an apartheid state by ICJ and its Premier and former Defence minister convicted as war criminals by the ICC will come at a heavy cost. What will be the terms of endearment no one knows but the strength gained by Hamas, the resistance offered by Hezbollah in Lebanon and Ansarullah targeting the US fleets and not sparing even Tel Aviv (formerly Jaffa) are not hidden to anyone. Even Blinken, a staunch Jew and the genocidal Secretary of State, has admitted that the Hamas strength has raised to 23,000, with more Palestinians are eager to join the freedom fighters. It is interesting to note that during the initial phases of war the total strength of Hamas stated by the Israeli authorities was somewhere 30,000.

No doubt Gaza is in rubble but this only alludes to the sadistic, murderous American nature and its history. In the recent history Dresden, a German city was carpet bombed by the Allies even when the war was already over. People of Hiroshima and Nagasaki became American’s guineapigs as the first nuclear bombs were experimented on them. Who can forget Korea where Kissinger, the Nobel Prize holder for carrying permanent genocide in the entire world, ordered to bomb everything that moved to everything that crawled? Only those suffering from Alzheimer would be able to erase the gory memory of the Mai Lai massacre in Vietnam where actually six million innocent civilians were massacred. No one knows where the figure of six million was borrowed by the Jews while their total population in the entire world wasn’t more than 16 million. Three million lived in Poland where Auschwitz happened while merely five hundred thousand lived in Germany. If all of them were massacred, which is a historical fraud because most of them migrated to Palestine, their number does not surpass more than 3.5 million dead but this is a discussion for another day.

Many critics especially the liberal launderers in Pakistan out of their sheer ignorance pose two questions. Was it worthwhile to get thousands of Palestinians slaughtered for nothing? Let’s start from here. In the first week of October Netanyahu was waving a map of Israel bereft of Palestine in front of the UN with applauses. A few days later he was fighting a battle to annihilate the subhuman animals, the Amlek. Gaza had to be cleansed of Hamas and permanent Jewish settlements had to be built. The Palestinians had to be unarmed. To avoid the threat of Hezbollah the south Lebanon needed to be reoccupied. North Gaza had to be evacuated completely and the Philadelphi Corridor was to remain under the occupation of the Israeli forces.

His all fancy dreams have turned into nightmares. It was Hamas led by Yahya Sinwar that negotiated the peace deal already offered by Hamas and the Biden administration in May 2024 but dismissed by Netanyahu and his religious psychopaths with impunity. For every hostage he has to release one hundred Palestinians including those waiting execution. Gaza will be given back to Hamas and Israeli army will move out of Gaza, including the Philadelphi Corridor, the main opening route to Egypt.

Peace as Netanyahu apprehends will bring an internal chaos in Israel. The paranoid extremists such as Ben Gvir — who probably has already resigned from the cabinet — will threaten to walk away leaving the coalition in chaos. The corruption cases staring at Netanyahu will be reopened. He has recently undergone prostatic surgery, nothing abnormal in it but how much benign his prostate is remains an enigma.

The fall of Syria, a depleted, sanctioned, occupied in north by Turkey and in the west by the US and a victim of Israeli aerial aggression on almost every day is the only feather in Turkish-US-Israeli cap. It revealed the close relationship of Al Qaeda with the US revealed long ago by Max Blumenthal, a valiant journalist. Imperialism creates Osama, Al Qaeda, HYT, and White Helmet and uses them when required only to discard them later.

The second important and prudent question is about the fate of truce and the restarting of the conflict. The truce is temporary, and the colonial wars never come to an end for in them neither the last ball is ever bowled nor the last run is ever scored. Borrowing from Marx with slight alteration, one can only struggle to build an organisation of society which would abolish the preconditions for imperialism, and therefore the possibility of imperialism, would make the wars impossible.

The only conundrum is that if Jews settled in the US and Europe whose number is way larger than the Jews living in Israel are safer than those living in a permanent war zone and are used as cannon-fodders for the dominance and hegemony of the US in the Middle East, why are they doing the dirty job so enthusiastically? Palestine is not their country and will never be theirs. If they are trying to build a “west” in east it’s like cultivating a civilization whose horror and discontents are loathed by the entire global south as a plague. Plague may be a reality but no rational mind will like to catch it.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025