AIRLINK 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (1.77%)
BOP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FCCL 34.83 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.17%)
FFL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.35%)
FLYNG 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2%)
HUBC 137.40 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (4.33%)
HUMNL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
KEL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.08%)
KOSM 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.31 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.26%)
OGDC 221.91 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (1.44%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
PAEL 42.97 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (3.44%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
POWER 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.99%)
PPL 190.60 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (1.86%)
PRL 43.04 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.33%)
PTC 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
SEARL 106.41 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (6.09%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SSGC 42.91 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.37%)
SYM 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.84%)
TELE 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.39%)
TRG 68.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.32%)
WAVESAPP 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.54%)
YOUW 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
BR100 12,137 Increased By 188.4 (1.58%)
BR30 37,146 Increased By 778.3 (2.14%)
KSE100 115,272 Increased By 1435.3 (1.26%)
KSE30 36,311 Increased By 549.3 (1.54%)
Jan 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

ECB should debate how much more it can cut rates, Schnabel says

Reuters Published 19 Jan, 2025 02:32pm

FRANKFURT: The European Central Bank is on track to lower inflation and cut interest rates but needs to have a deep think about how much further and how quickly policy should be eased, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said in a media interview published on Sunday.

The ECB cut rates four times last year and another three or four moves are expected this year with the first of these coming on Jan. 30 as inflation, at 2.4% in December, was seen getting back to its 2% target by around mid-year.

But the internal debate on how much further the ECB should go in cutting its 3% deposit rate has been intensifying in recent weeks, especially given the uncertainty created by the trade barrier proposals of the incoming US administration.

“We are on the right track and expect to return to our inflation target of 2% this year,” German financial website Finanztip quoted Schnabel as saying on Sunday.

“If this is the case, we will probably be able to cut interest rates further.”

“However, after the sharp interest rate cuts in recent months, we are getting closer and closer to the point where we need to take a closer look at whether and how much further we can cut interest rates,” said Schnabel, an outspoken conservative, or policy hawk, in central bank parlance.

ECB’s Centeno sees interest rates falling to about 2% as inflation under control

Schnabel argued that the uncertainty over US trade barriers is dampening consumption and investment in Europe and keeping growth weak.

But structural factors, from low levels of innovation to the difficulty of starting up firms and the ageing of the population are the real drag, she argued.

Europe’s labour force in shrinking just as people seek to work fewer hours to enjoy their hard earned cash, so relying more on foreign workers will be vital, Schnabel added.

European Central Bank

Comments

200 characters

ECB should debate how much more it can cut rates, Schnabel says

21 Pakistanis survivors identified in Moroccan boat tragedy: FO

Donald Trump arrives in Washington as inauguration celebrations begin with Elvis impersonator, fireworks

Protesters storm South Korea court after it extends Yoon’s detention

Pakistan beat West Indies by 127 runs in first Test

Israeli hardline minister Ben-Gvir quits government over Gaza deal

TikTok stops working for US users, disappears from Apple, Google stores

PHA projects: PM asks for third-party validation

Starting April 1: CIS: SECP notifies new management fee caps

Govt takes major step towards giving teeth to Peca law

US pledges $117m in aid to Lebanon military

Read more stories