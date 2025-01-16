AIRLINK 202.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.31 (-1.61%)
BOP 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
FCCL 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.75%)
FFL 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.94%)
FLYNG 24.98 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.22%)
HUBC 132.81 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.24%)
HUMNL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
KEL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
KOSM 6.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.35%)
OGDC 220.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.57%)
PACE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
PAEL 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.56%)
PIAHCLA 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.97%)
POWER 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
PPL 190.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.45%)
PRL 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.78%)
PTC 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.94%)
SEARL 102.95 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.28%)
SILK 1.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 43.12 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.89%)
SYM 18.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.41%)
TELE 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
TPLP 13.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.68%)
TRG 67.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.5%)
WAVESAPP 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.67%)
YOUW 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (6.25%)
BR100 12,070 Increased By 36.4 (0.3%)
BR30 36,819 Increased By 41.6 (0.11%)
KSE100 114,656 Increased By 160 (0.14%)
KSE30 36,084 Increased By 80.6 (0.22%)
Jan 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

ECB’s Centeno sees interest rates falling to about 2% as inflation under control

Reuters Published 16 Jan, 2025 08:33am

LISBON: The European Central Bank should continue to lower interest rates to about 2% as inflation in the euro zone was generally under control, ECB policymaker Mario Centeno said on Wednesday.

He said the rise in euro zone inflation to 2.4% in December “was already expected” and reflected the fall in energy goods prices in the same period in 2023.

“The ECB interest rate will continue on a trajectory ideally towards values close to 2%, this is the expected path,” Centeno, who is also governor of the Bank of Portugal, said in an interview with public broadcaster RTP.

The ECB cut interest rates four times to 3% last year and investors expect three or four more moves in 2025 as euro zone growth remains anaemic and inflation is expected to edge closer to the 2% target in the coming months.

ECB to end policy restriction by midsummer at latest, Rehn says

“We see inflation in the coming months, quarters and probably a year-and-a-half converging to values ​​probably even slightly below 2%,” Centeno said.

He added that the process of lowering rates should be “gradual over the next few months”, but warned against generating inflationary pressures through demand and urged restraint in budgetary policies, companies’ profit margins and wage increases.

Centeno, whose five-year term ends in June, said he would like to serve a second term, but added the decision “is not in my hands” as it depends on Portugal’s Prime Minister Luis Montenegro.

European Central Bank ECB policymaker Mario Centeno

Comments

200 characters

ECB’s Centeno sees interest rates falling to about 2% as inflation under control

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Aurangzeb for innovative solutions to accelerate financial inclusion

Prime Minister’s Youth Programme: loan limit for SMEs raised to Rs1.5mn

5MFY25: LSM sector sees 1.25pc contraction YoY

Economy’s growth model needs urgent overhaul: World Bank

Budget formulation process: OICCI president meets finance minister

Nepra issues daily penalty warning to KE, Discos

EV stations’ charging tariff cut to Rs39.70/unit

Afghan transit trade especially via Gwadar Port: Govt to swap bank guarantee for insurance bond

Independent market being set up: Govt to stop purchasing power soon, NA told

Read more stories