Exam results controversy: JI demands a high-powered probe body

Published 19 Jan, 2025

KARACHI: Monem Zafar Khan, chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chapter, has asked the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to dissolve the committee formed by the education department to address discrepancies in intermediate exam results.

In a letter to the CM, Monem demanded immediate and effective action to rectify the ongoing issues plaguing education system in the province.

He questioned the provincial government’s failure to take action against those responsible for last year’s mismanagement of exam results. He accused the government’s lackadaisical approach of emboldening corrupt and incompetent officials, allowing them to repeat their mistakes.

The letter referred to a report submitted on February 15, 2024, by a committee led by NED University Vice Chancellor Dr Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi, which had recommended strict action, including the dismissal of those responsible for the flawed results and the registration of legal cases against them. However, instead of holding these elements accountable, many of them were promoted, the letter revealed.

Monem also criticized the frequent leadership changes within the Board.

The letter further disclosed that the previous committee had declared then-Deputy Controller of Examinations Zarina Rashid an absconder. Instead of facing disciplinary action, Rashid was promoted to the position of Controller of Examinations.

He reminded the chief minister that the education boards fall under his direct control, holding him accountable for the repeated administrative failures. He demanded the immediate dissolution of the 12-member committee and the establishment of a high-powered body to address the discrepancies.

Monem emphasised the anxiety faced by thousands of affected students and their families, who fear for their academic futures. “It is the fundamental right of these students to receive justice,” he said, urging the chief minister to prioritize resolving this issue, warning that the future of countless students is at stake.

