KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 47.941 billion and the number of lots traded was 33,319.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 18.042 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 14.843 billion), COTS (PKR 6.037 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 3.867 billion), Silver (PKR 1.533 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 1.473 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.130 billion), Copper (PKR 540.872 million), SP 500 (PKR 280.679 million), Brent (PKR 99.669 million), DJ (PKR 60.524 million), Japan equity (PKR 21.576million) and Aluminum (PKR 8.122million).

In Agricultural commodities, 53 lots amounting to PKR 108.097 million were traded.

