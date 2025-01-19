AIRLINK 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (1.77%)
Pakistan

PIA plane lands on wrong runway amid fog

Recorder Report Published 19 Jan, 2025 02:47am

LAHORE: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight experienced a serious incident when the pilot landed the plane on the wrong runway at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore during foggy weather.

Sources reported on Saturday that PIA flight PK-150, travelling from Dammam to Multan, was diverted to Lahore due to adverse weather conditions. However, during the landing, the pilot made a critical error by landing on the incorrect runway, even though the central runway was available. This decision jeopardised the safety of all passengers on board. Additionally, the runway lights were turned off at the time of landing.

Sources indicated that both the captain and the first officer have been grounded as investigations proceed. Blood and urine samples from the cockpit crew have been collected by the Bureau of Aircraft Safety Investigation.

Confirming the incident, a PIA spokesman stated that the airline has taken notice of the situation and an investigation into the actions of the pilots is under way.

