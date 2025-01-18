AIRLINK 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (1.77%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-18

Jul-Dec ICT sector export soars 28pc, NA told

Naveed Butt | Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 18 Jan, 2025 05:45am

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja said that 28 percent export has increased in information and computer technology in the first six months of the current fiscal year.

The minister told this to the National Assembly on Friday during question hour session and said that the increase of export is directly proportional to the increase of internet usage and speed in the country.

Answering a supplementary question, Khawaja pointed out that the VPNs and WhatsApp are fully functional. She mentioned that comprehensive efforts are underway to bring considerable improvement in overall internet experience.

She said that the Ministry of Information and Technology is on the way of strategic telecommunication transformation phase by launching 5G services to ensure seamless and better internet services across Pakistan. She said that consultant for the purpose has been hired in line with recommendation of Spectrum Advisory Committee.

In a written reply, the minister said that the ministry directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to close all illegal VPNs to counter the widespread watch of pornographic content using VPNs. Hence, the PTA sought legal opinion on the issue from the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom (MoIT&T) which is still awaited. He said that PTA would take necessary steps w.r.t. blocking of illegal VPNs in light of legal opinion and subsequent directions from the federal government.

Parliamentary Secretary for Climate Change Ahmad Atteeq Anwer told the House that a national flagship initiative, Up-scaling of Green Pakistan Programme is under implementation with a target of planting 3.29 billion trees by 2028.

He said plantation and distribution of 2.2 billion plants across the country has been achieved since 2019. He said under the programme, nationwide plantation campaigns are organised every year during spring and monsoon.

The parliamentary secretary said the government is considering establishing a new climate finance governance framework to streamline processes and improve access to climate finance.

Meanwhile, the opposition members continued protest on fifth day session of the National Assembly. Lawmakers from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) started noisy protest at the onset of the question hour in the house. They raised vociferous sloganeering the house and torn up the copies of the agenda. The treasury members accused the opposition of sidestepping discussion on the public issues.

After staging protest, the opposition members staged walkout from the House. However, Iqbal Afridi of PTI did not walkout and pointed out lack of quorum. But, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq adjourned the house without counting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

