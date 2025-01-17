AIRLINK 204.00 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (1.54%)
World

Russia hopes Gaza ceasefire leads to long-term stability, Putin says

Reuters Published 17 Jan, 2025 08:13pm

MOSCOW: Russia hopes that the ceasefire in Gaza will lead to long-term stabilisation of the region, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian.

Pezeshkian said he hoped the ceasefire would be implemented.

Putin said it was important not to weaken efforts towards a comprehensive settlement of the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, leading to the creation of an independent Palestinian state.

Israeli security cabinet recommends Gaza ceasefire deal

The complex ceasefire accord between Israel and Hamas, which controls Gaza, emerged on Wednesday after mediation by Qatar, Egypt and the U.S. and 15 months of bloodshed that devastated the coastal territory and inflamed the Middle East.

