Massive turnout at expatriates’ event: The PM was all smiles

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was all smiles on Monday as he lauded the massive turnout at a recent high-profile event for expatriates in the federal capital, calling it a resounding show of support for his government.

Chairing a special meeting to discuss issues related to overseas Pakistanis – attended notably by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir – Prime Minister Sharif said the packed gathering was a clear sign that trust in his administration was soaring, and he could not be happier about it.

Emphasising their significant role in strengthening ties between Pakistan and the global community, he praised the contributions of overseas Pakistanis, calling them “ambassadors” for Pakistan in foreign lands and acknowledging their invaluable services to the country.

“Overseas Pakistanis have made tremendous contributions to Pakistan,” he stated. “Their dedication, love for their homeland, and sacrifices are truly commendable.”

He expressed gratitude for their hard work and commitment, particularly in fields such as medicine, education, engineering, and consultancy, where they have earned distinction while upholding the values of halal earnings.

As part of the recognition, Sharif said the government had announced a package for overseas Pakistanis, including civil awards for those who have excelled abroad or sent the highest remittances through the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

He assured that the government is committed to addressing the challenges faced by overseas Pakistanis, giving priority to resolving their issues and providing enhanced facilities.

He added that investment opportunities aligned with the skills and expertise of overseas Pakistanis would also be made available.

The meeting also reviewed updates on the progress and strategies related to the announced facilities for overseas Pakistanis.

The session was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, COAS Gen Asim Munir, Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Asim Malik, and senior government officials.

