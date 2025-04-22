Minister launches Season-2 of Uraan innovation hub

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal officially launched Season-2 of Rs10 billion URAAN Pakistan Innovation Hub during a ceremony held here on Monday.

The event marked a renewed national commitment to advancing innovation, creativity, and collaboration as essential tools for economic and social transformation.

In his opening remarks, the minister reflected on the success of URAAN Pakistan Innovation Hub Season 1, calling it a flagship initiative, and his personal brainchild born from a strong belief in the ingenuity of the Pakistani people.

He highlighted the achievements of the Pakistan Innovation Fund, which has already disbursed Rs147 million to 39 awardees across the country. These initiatives span key sectors such as agriculture, health, education, and technology, contributing to tangible socio-economic progress.

The minister linked the launch to the global observance of World Creativity and Innovation Day, emphasising that creativity and innovation are no longer just buzzwords but are central to national competitiveness in the modern economy. He noted that we live in an age of rapid technological advancement— what once took decades to achieve can now unfold within years, underscoring the urgency for Pakistan to accelerate its pace of innovation and reform.

Looking ahead to the centenary of Pakistan’s independence in 2047, the minister called for a renewed focus on performance and progress. “In the next two decades, we don’t just need to catch up; we need to sprint,” he said, stressing that Pakistan must push its limits and pursue innovation-led growth to not only stay relevant but to lead in the global arena.

While recognising the brilliance, creativity, and resilience of Pakistani minds worldwide, the minister candidly addressed the challenge of inconsistent policy execution in the past. He pointed out that national plans like Vision 2010 and Vision 2025 were well-conceived but fell short in implementation. “That era must end now,” he asserted, framing URAAN Pakistan not merely as a program but as a movement aimed at propelling the country forward.

A special focus of the initiative is on youth empowerment, with 60 per cent of the population under the age of 30. The Innovation Fund was established to provide seed capital to young professionals and change makers, enabling them to turn ideas into scalable ventures with real-world impact.

The minister emphasised that innovation must also serve economic priorities—particularly export growth. He outlined a vision to increase Pakistan’s exports from $32 billion to $100 billion over the next decade, arguing that economic independence hinges on earning foreign exchange through globally competitive products and services.

“True success is not launching products locally, but competing globally,” he said, noting that transformation does not happen overnight but is the result of consistent, incremental progress across all sectors. He referenced the experiences of countries such as China, Korea, and Malaysia, whose economic “miracles” were the outcome of decades of small revolutions driven by their citizens.

Highlighting the potential of Pakistan’s creative industries— including music, art, design, gaming, and culture— Minister Iqbal announced that these sectors will be brought under the umbrella of URAAN Pakistan. A national workshop will be held in the coming weeks to chart a strategic roadmap for developing the country’s creative economy, which he identified as a key driver of future growth.

The minister also reiterated the government’s commitment to the 5Es National Economic Transformation Plan—Exports, E-Pakistan, Environment and Climate Change, Energy and Infrastructure, and Equity and Empowerment. Through the National Economic Transformation Unit, the plan ensures that every policy and investment is aligned with measurable outcomes and national growth objectives.

In conclusion, he reaffirmed that Pakistan’s true identity lies not in challenges but in its creativity, resilience, and excellence. He called on all sectors of society—especially the youth—to take part in this movement of transformation, declaring that URAAN Pakistan is the nation’s flight toward a brighter, more innovative future.

