AIRLINK 207.00 Increased By ▲ 6.10 (3.04%)
BOP 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
CNERGY 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.74%)
FCCL 34.73 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.88%)
FFL 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.77%)
FLYNG 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.91%)
HUBC 134.75 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (2.32%)
HUMNL 13.98 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.6%)
KEL 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
KOSM 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
MLCF 44.40 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.47%)
OGDC 221.77 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (1.38%)
PACE 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.15%)
PAEL 42.35 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.95%)
PIAHCLA 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1%)
PIBTL 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
POWER 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 190.50 Increased By ▲ 3.38 (1.81%)
PRL 43.25 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.83%)
PTC 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.24%)
SEARL 103.50 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (3.19%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.97%)
SSGC 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.06%)
SYM 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.34%)
TELE 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
TPLP 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.47%)
TRG 68.82 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.69%)
WAVESAPP 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
WTL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.69%)
YOUW 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
BR100 12,107 Increased By 158.6 (1.33%)
BR30 37,044 Increased By 676.5 (1.86%)
KSE100 114,857 Increased By 1020 (0.9%)
KSE30 36,170 Increased By 408.2 (1.14%)
Japan’s Nikkei falls ahead of Trump inauguration; firmer yen hurts exporters

Reuters Published 17 Jan, 2025 10:41am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average fell on Friday amid caution ahead of market reaction to President-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural speech next week, while a stronger yen hurt exporters’ shares.

The Nikkei shed 0.98% to 38,193.05 by the midday break and was set to fall 1.58% for the week.

“What’s behind the market declines is a concern about a reaction to the comments from Trump who is due to be inaugurated on Monday.

Investors do not want to take risks for a possible big swing in the market,“ said Hiroyuki Ueno, chief strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management.

Japanese equities fell as the yen strengthened on hopes that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will raise its policy rate next week.

“The interest rate hike next week seems to be almost certain but the BOJ’s future rate path is not clear yet.

Japan’s Nikkei trades higher after four sessions of losses

It is natural for investors to cut their positions under these circumstances,“ said Ueno.

The yen climbed 1.5% against the US dollar this week, the strongest weekly run since late November 2024.

A stronger yen tends to hurt exporters’ shares as it decreases the value of overseas profits in yen terms when firms repatriate them to Japan.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest lost 2.33% to drag the Nikkei the most. Uniqlo clothing store operator Fast Retailing slipped 0.91%.

The broader Topix fell 1% to 2,661.47, dragged lower by Nintendo’s 5.75% fall.

The gaming company on Thursday said it would release the Switch 2 console this year.

Bank shares fell, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group losing 2.62% and 2.39%, respectively.

The Topix’s banking index lost 2.31%.

Air conditioner maker Daikin Industries rose 1.32% to lend the biggest boost to the Nikkei. Of the more than 1,600 stocks trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s prime market, 23% rose, 73% fell and 2% traded flat.

