AIRLINK 165.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.1%)
BOP 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.16%)
CNERGY 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 87.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.62%)
FCCL 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
FFL 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.84%)
FLYNG 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.24%)
HUBC 139.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.91%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
KOSM 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
MLCF 68.70 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.84%)
OGDC 209.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-1.21%)
PACE 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.45%)
PAEL 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-3.52%)
PIAHCLA 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
POWER 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.43%)
PPL 162.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-0.82%)
PRL 28.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.87%)
PTC 20.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.15%)
SEARL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-2.8%)
SSGC 39.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.49%)
SYM 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.14%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
TPLP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
TRG 64.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.09%)
WAVESAPP 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.23%)
WTL 1.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
BR100 12,181 Decreased By -145.9 (-1.18%)
BR30 36,445 Decreased By -358.1 (-0.97%)
KSE100 115,400 Decreased By -69.1 (-0.06%)
KSE30 35,512 Decreased By -51.1 (-0.14%)
Apr 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-04-28

Pakistan Navy repels Indian aircraft carrier deployed in Arabian Sea

NNI Published April 28, 2025 Updated April 28, 2025 10:45am

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy’s anti-axis/area-denial strategy repels Indian aircraft carrier as India has withdrawn its INS Vikrant which was earlier stationed at INS Kadamba naval base in Karwar, Karnataka near Pakistan border.

According to the latest satellite images, the Indian aircraft carrier INS Vikrant has suddenly arrived at the Indian port of Karwar. INS Vikrant was present at sea for only a few days. According to the Indian Navy, INS Vikrant was deployed in the Arabian Sea in view of the recent tensions between Pakistan and India.

Indian airlines to suffer higher costs, detours in ban from Pakistan airspace

The Indian government deployed INS Vikrant on April 23 near Pakistani territorial waters in the North Arabian Sea. The Indian Navy decided to recall the aircraft carrier due to the presence and continuous patrolling of the Pakistan Navy at sea.

According to the latest satellite intelligence (IMINT) images taken on April 26, 2025, INS Vikrant has re-moored at Karwar port. According to satellite images taken on April 23, INS Vikrant was heading towards the open waters of the Arabian Sea. Indian media and social media were in frenzy over the deployment of INS Vikrant. An aircraft carrier is not deployed in the open sea for just a few days. If the Pakistan Navy’s “carrier killer” missile systems are active at sea, retreat is the only safe option.

pakistan navy Pakistan and India Arabian Sea INS Vikrant PNS Indian navy ship Indian aircraft carrier

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan Navy repels Indian aircraft carrier deployed in Arabian Sea

Pakistan stocks open with strong buying spree, KSE-100 gains over 1,100 points

Canals project: PM Shehbaz summons CCI meeting today, says Sharjeel Memon

US says in touch with Pakistan and India, urges work toward ‘responsible solution’

Intra-day update: Pakistan rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Reko Diq project: Supernet to deliver internet, communication infrastructure

Pakistan, India exchange small arms fire across Kashmir border for fourth night

Rupee-dollar parity: Procuring dollars from market not a sustainable policy: Pasha

Exporters sound the alarm over highways closures in Sindh

Revenue requirements of SSGC: Decision delayed by Ogra creates controversy

Read more stories