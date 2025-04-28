AIRLINK 165.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.1%)
BOP 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.16%)
CNERGY 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 87.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.62%)
FCCL 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
FFL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
FLYNG 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.47%)
HUBC 139.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.91%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
KOSM 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
MLCF 68.80 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.99%)
OGDC 209.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-1.21%)
PACE 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.45%)
PAEL 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.63%)
PIAHCLA 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
POWER 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.43%)
PPL 162.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-0.82%)
PRL 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.9%)
PTC 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.24%)
SEARL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-2.8%)
SSGC 39.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.49%)
SYM 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.14%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
TPLP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
TRG 64.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.09%)
WAVESAPP 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.23%)
WTL 1.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
BR100 12,181 Decreased By -145.9 (-1.18%)
BR30 36,445 Decreased By -358.1 (-0.97%)
KSE100 115,380 Decreased By -89.2 (-0.08%)
KSE30 35,506 Decreased By -57 (-0.16%)
Apr 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: Pakistan rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Recorder Report Published 28 Apr, 2025 11:22am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The Pakistani rupee posted marginal gain against the US dollar, appreciating by 0.02% during intra-day trading in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At 9:58am, the local currency was hovering at 280.92, up by Re0.05 against the previous day close.

On Friday, the rupee had closed at 280.97 against the greenback.

During the previous week, the Pakistani rupee depreciated further against the US dollar in the inter-bank market as it lost Re0.25 or 0.09%.

Internationally, the dollar made a steady start on Monday as investors prepared for a week packed with economic data that may give a first glimpse of whether U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war is hitting home.

At 143.57 yen and $1.1360 per euro the greenback has, for now, found a footing, while staying on course for its largest monthly fall in nearly 2-1/2 years as Trump has rattled confidence in the dependability of U.S. assets.

It is down more than 4% on both the euro and the yen through April, though bounced at the end of last week on an apparent conciliatory shift in the tone of U.S.-China relations.

Last week both sides seemed to pull back from the precipice, with the Trump administration signalling openness to reducing tariffs and China exempting some imports from its 125% levies.

Yet where Trump insists there has been progress, and that he has spoken with President Xi Jinping, Beijing has denied trade talks are occurring and on Sunday Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent did not say that tariff talks were under way.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, inched up in early trade on Monday but remained dogged by uncertainty over trade talks between the U.S. and China clouding the outlook for global growth and fuel demand, while the prospect of OPEC+ raising its supply cast more gloom.

Brent crude futures and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude nudged higher for a third session, up 9 cents by 0025 GMT to $66.96 and $63.11 a barrel, respectively.

“Absence of news is pushing oil prices modestly higher as traders are positioned short ahead of potential increased OPEC+ supply from the May 5 meeting and a significant production boost in the USA,” Michael McCarthy, chief executive officer of online trading platform Moomoo Australia.

Some members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, known as OPEC+, are expected to suggest that the group accelerates oil output hikes for a second consecutive month when they meet on May 5.

Dollar US dollar U.S. dollar interbank market interbank rates Dollar rate Interbank Pakistan Rupee Dollar's rate Interbank closing rates US dollar index interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Pakistani rupees Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates U.S. dollar index pkr to dollar Rupee dollar parity

Comments

200 characters

Intra-day update: Pakistan rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Pakistan stocks open with strong buying spree, KSE-100 gains over 1,100 points

Canals project: PM Shehbaz summons CCI meeting today, says Sharjeel Memon

US says in touch with Pakistan and India, urges work toward ‘responsible solution’

Reko Diq project: Supernet to deliver internet, communication infrastructure

Pakistan, India exchange small arms fire across Kashmir border for fourth night

Rupee-dollar parity: Procuring dollars from market not a sustainable policy: Pasha

Exporters sound the alarm over highways closures in Sindh

Pakistan Navy repels Indian aircraft carrier deployed in Arabian Sea

Revenue requirements of SSGC: Decision delayed by Ogra creates controversy

Read more stories