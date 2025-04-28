AIRLINK 165.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.1%)
BOP 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.16%)
CNERGY 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 87.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.62%)
FCCL 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
FFL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
FLYNG 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.47%)
HUBC 139.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.91%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
KOSM 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
MLCF 68.80 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.99%)
OGDC 209.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-1.21%)
PACE 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.45%)
PAEL 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.63%)
PIAHCLA 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
POWER 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.43%)
PPL 162.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-0.82%)
PRL 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.9%)
PTC 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.24%)
SEARL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-2.8%)
SSGC 39.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.49%)
SYM 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.14%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
TPLP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
TRG 64.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.09%)
WAVESAPP 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.23%)
WTL 1.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
BR100 12,181 Decreased By -145.9 (-1.18%)
BR30 36,445 Decreased By -358.1 (-0.97%)
KSE100 115,380 Decreased By -89.2 (-0.08%)
KSE30 35,506 Decreased By -57 (-0.16%)
Apr 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Canals project: PM Shehbaz summons CCI meeting today, says Sharjeel Memon

  • Meeting was earlier scheduled for May 2
BR Web Desk Published April 28, 2025 Updated April 28, 2025 11:19am

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif summoned on Monday the long-delayed meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) to address the ongoing debate over the suspension of the controversial canal project on the Indus River, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced on Monday.

The meeting was earlier scheduled for May 2.

However, Memon announced today the meeting was called on the request of the Sindh government.

The CCI is set to take place this evening in Islamabad, he said.

The chief ministers of all four provinces have been invited to participate in the meeting. Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, and Science and Health Minister Mustafa Kamal will also attend the meeting.

On Thursday, PM Shehbaz said the government is pausing the key canal irrigation project, adding that no new canals will be built until a special committee formed to address concerns on the project reaches a consensus.

The premier made the announcement during a joint press conference with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, emphasizing that no unilateral decisions would be made on canal projects without provincial consensus.

The 1991 Water Apportionment Accord is a significant agreement that controls the distribution of water from the Indus River across all provinces of Pakistan.

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has the accountability of applying this water accordingly and addressing any disputes that arise in connection with it.

Meanwhile, sit-in protests and shutter-down strikes continued in different cities of Sindh against the six controversial canals issue.

Sharjeel Inam Memon CCI PM Shehbaz Sharif canal projects

Comments

200 characters

Canals project: PM Shehbaz summons CCI meeting today, says Sharjeel Memon

Pakistan stocks open with strong buying spree, KSE-100 gains over 1,100 points

US says in touch with Pakistan and India, urges work toward ‘responsible solution’

Intra-day update: Pakistan rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Reko Diq project: Supernet to deliver internet, communication infrastructure

Pakistan, India exchange small arms fire across Kashmir border for fourth night

Rupee-dollar parity: Procuring dollars from market not a sustainable policy: Pasha

Exporters sound the alarm over highways closures in Sindh

Pakistan Navy repels Indian aircraft carrier deployed in Arabian Sea

Revenue requirements of SSGC: Decision delayed by Ogra creates controversy

Read more stories