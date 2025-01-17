AIRLINK 202.60 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (0.85%)
BOP 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FCCL 34.37 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.82%)
FFL 17.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
FLYNG 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.71%)
HUBC 133.99 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (1.74%)
HUMNL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
KEL 4.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
MLCF 43.98 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.5%)
OGDC 220.40 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (0.75%)
PACE 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.86%)
PAEL 41.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
PIAHCLA 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1%)
PIBTL 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
POWER 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
PPL 189.10 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (1.06%)
PRL 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.52%)
PTC 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
SEARL 103.75 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (3.44%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SSGC 42.76 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.02%)
SYM 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.78%)
TELE 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TPLP 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.16%)
TRG 68.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
WAVESAPP 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.69%)
YOUW 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
BR100 12,024 Increased By 75.8 (0.63%)
BR30 36,760 Increased By 392.6 (1.08%)
KSE100 114,272 Increased By 435.6 (0.38%)
KSE30 35,928 Increased By 166 (0.46%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from January 16, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 17 Jan, 2025 08:51am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Prime Minister’s Youth Programme: loan limit for SMEs raised to Rs1.5mn

Read here for details.

  • SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $30mn, now stand at $11.72bn

Read here for details.

  • Greentree Holdings offers to acquire 35% stake in TRG Pakistan for Rs14.4bn

Read here for details.

  • PTI presents ‘Charter of Demands’ to govt: Ayaz Sadiq

Read here for details.

  • Race to renewables: Attock Cement commissions 4.8MW windmill project

Read here for details.

  • PTI’s Barrister Gohar, Gandapur confirm meeting army chief in Peshawar

Read here for details.

