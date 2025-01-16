PTI presents ‘Charter of Demands’ to govt: Ayaz Sadiq

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq announced Thursday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) presented its demands to the government in written form.

Speaking to the media today alongside PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui, the speaker said that the third round of negotiations between the two began earlier and that the talks were heading in the “right direction”.

The speaker said that Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub presented the Charter of Demands to him which were then distributed to the members.

Third round of govt-PTI talks to begin today

Reading out a statement, Siddiqui said that the PTI has demanded to meet their party founder Imran Khan in Adiala Jail in a transparent and open atmosphere. The government committee, in response, assured that it would formally address the opposition’s demands within seven days, the senator added.

Opposition leader, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, PTI MNA Asad Qaiser, Sunni Ittehad Council chief Hamid Raza, Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen chief Senator Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri and PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja attended from the opposition.

Meanwhile, those representing the government included Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, PML-N Senator Irfan, PPP MNAs Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Naveed Qamar, prime minister’s political aide Rana Sanaullah, and MQM-P MNA Dr Farooq Sattar.

Charter of Demands

The opposition put forward two main demands- the formation of two judicial commissions, and “support” of the federal and provincial governments in bail, sentence suspensions, and acquittals of “political prisoners” identified by the PTI.

The opposition called upon the government to “set up two Commissions of Inquiry in terms of the Commission of Inquiry Act, 2017”.

They demanded that these commissions comprise the chief justice of Pakistan or three serving Supreme Court judges, mutually nominated by the PTI and the government within seven days.

The charter includes demands for the immediate release of political prisoners, especially those arrested in connection with the May 9 events, and a review of multiple FIRs registered against individuals involved in the protests.