SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $30mn, now stand at $11.72bn

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $30 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $11.72 billion as of January 10, data released Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $16.45 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $4.73 billion.

The central bank did not specify a reason for increase in the reserves.

“During the week ended on 10-Jan-2025, SBP reserves increased by US$ 30 million to US$ 11,725.0 million,” it said.

Last week, SBP foreign exchange reserves decreased by $15 million.