AIRLINK 200.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.39%)
BOP 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.55%)
FCCL 34.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.64%)
FFL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.7%)
FLYNG 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.59%)
HUBC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.4%)
HUMNL 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
KEL 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
KOSM 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.28%)
OGDC 218.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-1.36%)
PACE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.32%)
PAEL 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.69%)
PIAHCLA 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.73%)
POWER 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PPL 187.12 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-1.96%)
PRL 42.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.29%)
PTC 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.81%)
SEARL 100.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-2.3%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.98%)
SSGC 42.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.96%)
SYM 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.28%)
TELE 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
TPLP 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.67%)
TRG 68.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.63%)
WAVESAPP 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.33%)
YOUW 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.25%)
BR100 11,949 Decreased By -85.4 (-0.71%)
BR30 36,367 Decreased By -410 (-1.11%)
KSE100 113,837 Decreased By -659 (-0.58%)
KSE30 35,762 Decreased By -241 (-0.67%)
Jan 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $30mn, now stand at $11.72bn

BR Web Desk Published 16 Jan, 2025 07:47pm

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $30 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $11.72 billion as of January 10, data released Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $16.45 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $4.73 billion.

The central bank did not specify a reason for increase in the reserves.

“During the week ended on 10-Jan-2025, SBP reserves increased by US$ 30 million to US$ 11,725.0 million,” it said.

Last week, SBP foreign exchange reserves decreased by $15 million.

SBP forex reserves foreign exchange reserves SBP reserves SBP data SBP Forex reserves Pakistan forex reserves SBP foreign exchange reserves exchange reserves central bank reserves Pakistan foreign reserves SBP’s foreign reserves

Comments

200 characters

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $30mn, now stand at $11.72bn

PTI presents ‘Charter of Demands’ to govt: Ayaz Sadiq

PTI’s Barrister Gohar, Gandapur confirm meeting army chief in Peshawar

Selling continues, KSE-100 sheds over 650 points

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan welcomes Gaza ceasefire agreement

22 militants killed in intelligence-based operations in Tirah valley: ISPR

Huraira to debut for Pakistan in first Test against West Indies

Greentree Holdings offers to acquire 35% stake in TRG Pakistan for Rs14.4bn

Despite ceasefire, 32 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes

Read more stories