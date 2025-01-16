AIRLINK 200.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.39%)
Pakistan

PTI’s Barrister Gohar, Gandapur confirm meeting army chief in Peshawar

  • PTI chairman says there was a positive development from the 'other side'
BR Web Desk Published January 16, 2025 Updated January 16, 2025 07:00pm

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan confirmed on Thursday that he held a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir in Peshawar.

He made these remarks while talking to media after meeting with PTI founder Imran Khan in Adiala Jail.

“Direct talks with establishment is a welcome gesture,” Gohar said, adding that he presented PTI’s all demands to the army chief during the meeting, which according to him took place during the COAS’ recent visit to Peshawar.

On Monday, Army Chief Gen Asim Munir met with provincial political leaders in Peshawar, including CM KP Gandapur, where he addressed key issues concerning the province’s security and stability.

The COAS reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to its national interests, stating, “Our policy is only Pakistan.”

During his presser today, Gohar claimed there was a positive development from the other side.

Earlier in the day, KP CM Gandapur also confirmed the meeting between the army chief and Gohar. He, however, claimed that the discussions were related to the security situation in the province.

When asked, Gandapur said: “One-on-one meeting means that you cannot share the details of the meeting.” He chuckled after the response.

He clarified that the army chief cannot guarantee jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s release and the party was not seeking such relief from anyone.

“We will hopefully seek justice from courts. There are FIRs registered against us,” he added.

