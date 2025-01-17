AIRLINK 200.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.39%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-17

Jazz CEO also joins VEON’s GEC

Recorder Report Published 17 Jan, 2025 02:56am

ISLAMABAD: Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz and Chairman of Mobilink Microfinance Bank, has joined the Group Executive Committee (GEC) of VEON in addition to his current responsibilities of heading all VEON businesses in Pakistan.

His appointment to the GEC will further strengthen VEON’s strategic alignment to its markets and enable Aamir to contribute further to the Group’s ambitious digital services-driven growth plans. VEON, the largest Nasdaq-listed company with its headquarters in Dubai, is a global digital operator providing integrated connectivity and digital services across six countries.

Commenting on the appointment, VEON Group CEO Kaan Terzioglu said: “I’m delighted to welcome Aamir to the GEC. Aamir, who has transformed our financial services in Pakistan into a game-changer for the country, will bring in the experience of our Pakistan operations as the Group sponsor of our financial services businesses. I look forward to working with him in his new role as VEON delivers on its ambitious growth agenda for all of its stakeholders.”

Aamir Ibrahim said: “I am honored to join VEON’s Group Executive Committee and share Pakistan’s expertise—particularly from the financial services sector — to drive meaningful change in some of the world’s most dynamic markets. Financial inclusion has the potential to unlock opportunities for millions and create a lasting impact, as demonstrated by JazzCash, which has become Pakistan’s largest and most transformative financial services platform, serving over 44 million customers. I look forward to contributing to this mission as VEON remains committed to transforming lives by empowering the underserved and turning opportunities in emerging markets into sustainable, inclusive growth for all.”

